Russia's Hevel Solar said its new modules are based on 166 mm x 166 mm half-cut cells. They reportedly have a bifaciality factor of 90% and a temperature coefficient of -0.26% per degree Celsius.Hevel Solar has released new bifacial heterojunction panels based on M6 solar cells. "The new module relies on 144 half-cut cells that can reach an efficiency of up to 24.5%," a company spokesperson told pv magazine. "We recently adjusted the equipment at our factory to the new size of monocrystalline wafers and since the end of November we use a line with M6 solderable busbar cells." The Russian solar ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...