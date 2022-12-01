DJ Amundi ETF DAX UCITS ETF DR: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi ETF DAX UCITS ETF DR (CG1 LN) Amundi ETF DAX UCITS ETF DR: Net Asset Value(s) 01-Dec-2022 / 10:40 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi ETF DAX UCITS ETF DR

DEALING DATE: 30-Nov-2022

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 259.6384

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1964165

CODE: CG1 LN

ISIN: FR0010655712

