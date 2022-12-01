Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 01.12.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
6.000% oder 10.000% Kursgewinn? Zündet jetzt die Kursgranate?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DV8N ISIN: GB00BMXNWH07 Ticker-Symbol: 85V0 
Stuttgart
01.12.22
08:02 Uhr
34,850 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NOBLE CORPORATION PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NOBLE CORPORATION PLC 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
01.12.2022 | 11:29
104 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Noble Corporation plc - changes of number of shares

The share capital of Noble Corporation plc has been changed. Changes will take
effect as per 2 December 2022 in the ISIN below. 



ISIN:                   GB00BMXNWH07      
------------------------------------------------------------------
Name:                   Noble Corporation    
------------------------------------------------------------------
Number of shares before changes:     135,085,781 shares   
------------------------------------------------------------------
Reduction due to cancellation of shares: 3,170 shares      
------------------------------------------------------------------
Increase:                 5,028 shares      
------------------------------------------------------------------
Number of shares after changes:      135,087,639 shares   
------------------------------------------------------------------
Exercise prices, warrants:        USD 19.27 - 1,330 shares
                     USD 23.13 - 2,207 shares
                     USD 124.40 - 18 shares 
                     USD 0 - 1,473 shares  
------------------------------------------------------------------
Face value:                USD 0.00001       
------------------------------------------------------------------
Short name:                NOBLE          
------------------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:               267224         
------------------------------------------------------------------





For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66
NOBLE CORPORATION-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.