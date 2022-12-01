Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Noble Corporation plc - changes of number of shares

The share capital of Noble Corporation plc has been changed. Changes will take effect as per 2 December 2022 in the ISIN below. ISIN: GB00BMXNWH07 ------------------------------------------------------------------ Name: Noble Corporation ------------------------------------------------------------------ Number of shares before changes: 135,085,781 shares ------------------------------------------------------------------ Reduction due to cancellation of shares: 3,170 shares ------------------------------------------------------------------ Increase: 5,028 shares ------------------------------------------------------------------ Number of shares after changes: 135,087,639 shares ------------------------------------------------------------------ Exercise prices, warrants: USD 19.27 - 1,330 shares USD 23.13 - 2,207 shares USD 124.40 - 18 shares USD 0 - 1,473 shares ------------------------------------------------------------------ Face value: USD 0.00001 ------------------------------------------------------------------ Short name: NOBLE ------------------------------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 267224 ------------------------------------------------------------------ For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66