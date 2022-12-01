Anzeige
Donnerstag, 01.12.2022
6.000% oder 10.000% Kursgewinn? Zündet jetzt die Kursgranate?
WKN: A2AMHQ ISIN: IS0000026961  
NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Iceland Seafood International hf. - Bill (ICESEA 230602) admitted to trading on December 2, 2022

Issuer Information                             
1  Issuer:                         Iceland Seafood   
                               International hf. 
2  Org. no:                        6110881329     
3  LEI                           254900CJS0OI5B8GO668
                                        
  Issue Information                              
4  Symbol (Ticker)                     ICESEA 230602    
5  ISIN code                        IS0000034759    
6  CFI code                        DYZUXR       
7  FISN númer                       ICELAND SEAFOOD/ZERO
                               CPN B 20230602   
8  Bonds/bills:                      Bills        
9  Total issued amount                   1000000000     
10 Total amount previously issued             0          
11 Amount issued at this time               1000000000     
12 Denomination in CSD                   20000000      
13 Listed on Nasdaq Stock Exchange             Yes         
                                        
  Amortization - Cash Flow                          
14 Amortization type                              
15 Amortization type, if other               Bill        
                              ---------------------
16 Currency                        ISK         
17 Currency, if other                             
18 Issue date                       December 2, 2022  
19 First ordinary installment date             June 2, 2023    
20 Total number of installments              1          
21 Installment frequency                  n/a         
22 Maturity date                      June 2, 2023    
23 Interest rate                      n/a         
24 Floating interest rate, if applicable                    
25 Floating interest rate, if other                      
26 Premium                                   
27 Simple/compound interest                          
28 Simple/compound, if other                          
29 Day count convention                  ACT/360       
30 Day count convention, if other                       
31 Interest from date                             
32 First ordinary coupon date                         
33 Coupon frequency                              
34 Total number of coupon payments                       
35 If irregular cash flow, then how                      
36 Dirty price / clean price                          
37 Clean price quote                              
38 If payment date is a bank holiday, does payment               
   include accrued interest for days missing until next            
   business day?                               
                                        
                                        
                                        
  Indexing                                  
39 Indexed                         No         
40 Name of index                                
41 Daily index or monthly index                        
42 Daily index or monthly index, if other                   
43 Base index value                              
44 Index base date                               
                                        
  Other Information                              
45 Call option                       No         
46 Put option                       No         
47 Convertible                       No         
48 Credit rating (rating agency, date)                     
49 Additional information                           
                                        
                                        
  Admission to Trading                            
50 Registered at CSD                    Yes         
51 Securities depository                  Nasdaq       
                               verðbréfamiðstöð  
52 Date of Application for Admission to Trading      November 30, 2022  
53 Date of Approval of Application for Admission to    December 1, 2022  
   Trading                                  
54 Date of admission to trading              December 2, 2022  
55 Order book ID                      ICESEA_230602    
56 Instrument subtype                   Corporate Bonds   
57 Market                         Iceland Cash Bond  
                               Trading      
58 List population name                  ICE_CORPORATE_BONDS 
59 Static volatility guards                No         
60 Dynamic volatility guards                No         
61 MiFIR identifier                    BOND - Bonds    
62 Bond type                        CRPB - Corporate  
                               Bond
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
