GHO Capital invests in Sapio Sciences, a leading, high growth lab informatics platform company

LONDON, 01 December2022 - Global Healthcare Opportunities, or GHO Capital Partners LLP, the European specialist investor in global healthcare, today announces its investment in Sapio Sciences ("Sapio"), a high growth integrated lab informatics platform helping to transform and accelerate life science R&D for international biopharmaceutical companies, CROs and clinical diagnostic labs.

Based in Pennsylvania, Sapio serves a blue-chip customer base throughout the United States with additional footholds in Europe and Japan, and ambitions to expand globally in the coming years. Founded in 2004 by Chief Scientist and CEO Kevin Cramer, Sapio has established a best in class, highly scalable technology solution addressing the Laboratory Information Management (LIMS), Electronic Laboratory Notebooks (ELN) and Scientific Data Management (SDMS) markets with its unified low-code, no-code platform. Sapio's clinical LIMS uniquely offers complete end to end operational support for molecular diagnostic labs including a physician portal for test ordering, kit management, sample shipment and accessioning, order transcription to lab processing and patient reporting in a seamless solution.

The business is optimally positioned in a high growth market where many incumbent solutions are not fit for purpose. This is particularly important in an increasingly complex drug discovery and development landscape in research areas such as bioanalysis, genomic sequencing utilising AI/ML capabilities, as well as expanding into the GMP market.

As regulators and customers continue to place greater emphasis on data quality, data access, and AL/ML, Sapio's informatics platform easily captures and centralises scientific and process data, which is currently siloed in different systems, while importantly making it easily searchable and usable across all workstreams and meaningfully speeding up drug development.

Already validated by a strong and loyal customer base including Bristol Myers Squibb, GSK, J&J, Charles River and LabCorp, Sapio is set to continue driving significant growth in the crucial and evolving lab informatics and drug development landscape. GHO's support and investment will allow Sapio to explore multiple avenues for growth and expansion for the company, product offering and global footprint.

The Partners at GHO Capital, said, "The trend towards adopting lab informatics solutions is accelerating. Sapio represents a perfect opportunity to support a high growth, profitable company with a uniquely scalable SaaS business model, operating inattractive markets that are underpenetrated and desperate for innovation.Working in lockstep with Kevin, we look forward tobuilding upon Sapio's best-in-class profile and unlocking the multiple expansion opportunities to scale up and internationalise the business,delivering life-changing products to market faster."

Kevin Cramer, Chief Scientist and CEO at Sapio, said,"As lab workflows become increasingly complex and the volume of data increases, the management and interrogation of that data becomes even more vital. Over the last eighteen years, Sapio has built a uniquely flexible, scalable, unifiedand easy-to-use informatics platform developed specifically to address the deficiencies of current processes. We are proud to have GHO partner with us to support our next transformational steps as a company."

Ropes & Gray LLP acted as legal advisor to GHO Capital, AGC Partners as financial advisor, Alvarez & Marsal as financial and tax due diligence advisor, Deloitte as structuring and ESG advisor, Crosslake as technology advisor and CRS as insurance advisor.

Day Pitney served as legal advisor to Sapio Sciences and EC Mergers and Acquisitions as financial advisor.

About GHO Capital

Global Healthcare Opportunities, or GHO Capital Partners LLP, is a leading specialist healthcare investment advisor based in London. We apply global capabilities and perspectives to unlock high growth healthcare opportunities, targeting Pan-European and transatlantic internationalisation to build market leading businesses of strategic global value. Our proven investment track record reflects the unrivalled depth of our industry expertise and network. We partner with strong management teams to generate long-term sustainable value, improving the efficiency of healthcare delivery to enable better, faster, more accessible healthcare. For further information, please visit www.ghocapital.com

About Sapio Sciences

Sapio Sciences is the leader in Digital Transformation accelerating R&D in the life science industry. Sapio provides LIMS, ELN, and Scientific Data Management Solutions through its flexible, scalable, and easy-to-use Seamless Informatics Platform. Sapio Sciences was founded in 2004 with the mission to empower scientists and streamline the scientific discovery process. The company is headquartered in Baltimore, MD, with satellite offices in San Diego, CA, Ft. Lauderdale, FL, London and York, PA. For more information, visit sapiosciences.comor follow us on LinkedIn.