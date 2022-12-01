DJ Amundi MSCI India UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)
Amundi MSCI India UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 01-Dec-2022
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Amundi MSCI India UCITS ETF - USD (C)
DEALING DATE: 30-Nov-2022
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 820.0847
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 48214
CODE: CI2G LN
ISIN: LU1681043169
ISIN: LU1681043169
