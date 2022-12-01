Anzeige
01.12.2022
Amundi MSCI Switzerland UCITS ETF - CHF (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Switzerland UCITS ETF - CHF (C) (CSWG LN) Amundi MSCI Switzerland UCITS ETF - CHF (C): Net Asset Value(s) 01-Dec-2022 / 12:40 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi MSCI Switzerland UCITS ETF - CHF (C)

DEALING DATE: 30-Nov-2022

NAV PER SHARE: CHF: 9.6721

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 12602504

CODE: CSWG LN

ISIN: LU1681044993

---------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      LU1681044993 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      CSWG LN 
Sequence No.:  205592 
EQS News ID:  1503141 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1503141&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 01, 2022 06:40 ET (11:40 GMT)

