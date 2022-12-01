DJ Amundi S&P 500 UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi S&P 500 UCITS ETF - USD (C) (500U LN) Amundi S&P 500 UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 01-Dec-2022 / 12:42 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi S&P 500 UCITS ETF - USD (C)

DEALING DATE: 30-Nov-2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 77.9513

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 42270700

CODE: 500U LN

ISIN: LU1681049018

----------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU1681049018 Category Code: NAV TIDM: 500U LN Sequence No.: 205571 EQS News ID: 1503099 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1503099&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 01, 2022 06:42 ET (11:42 GMT)