

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Dollar General Corporation (DG) released a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $526.17 million, or $2.33 per share. This compares with $487.03 million, or $2.08 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.53 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.0% to $9.46 billion from $8.52 billion last year.



Dollar General Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $526.17 Mln. vs. $487.03 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.33 vs. $2.08 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.53 -Revenue (Q3): $9.46 Bln vs. $8.52 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $3.15 - $3.30



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

DOLLAR GENERAL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de