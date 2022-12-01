Company Provides Update on Full Portfolio of Project Exploration Activities

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 1, 2022) - Global Battery Metals Ltd. (TSXV: GBML) (OTCQB: REZZF) (FSE: REZ) (the "Company" or "GBML"), an exploration and development company focused on growth oriented battery metals including lithium, copper and nickel, announces the Company has completed a geochemical characterization survey on the Knockeen - Carriglead prospect, which may be the source of the six previously announced surface samples returning values between 0.70% Li2O to 2.95% Li2O (see news release of October 19, 2022), at its North-West Leinster Lithium Project.

To date, a total of 46 rock samples and 233 deep overburden samples along with 13 QAQC samples have been submitted to ALS Laboratories for analysis. GBML confirms that assay results, with a particular focus on the Knockeen - Carriglead prospect located on Prospecting Licence Area ("PLA") 1597 A, are anticipated to be returned before the end of the year.

"This is an exciting time for Global Battery Metals as all five of our active battery metal projects continue to advance and we anticipate sharing more catalyst project results prior to year-end," said Michael Murphy, President and CEO of GBML. "The Company's strategy of acquiring prospective properties for minimal upfront cost is working, as we see that the vast majority of spending actually goes into the ground where both project and shareholder value can truly be unlocked. North-West Leinster is a great example of this strategy in action as the team has identified a dyke formation believed to be the source of some earlier tested samples that were very encouraging."

Additionally, the Company is also pleased to provide a progress report on each of its other battery metal prospective projects - having advanced all projects over the course of 2022.

Key updates include:

Lithium King (Lithium), Utah - the Company anticipates drilling to begin in Q1 2023. Late summer drill plans were delayed due to unusually high rain fall creating property access challenges. The project jurisdiction and size remain appealing, as shallow sampling suggests favourable grade potential as per USGS shallow (<8 m) drill samples which had grades as high as 1200ppm. (Shallow samples may not reflect the basin brine's composition and drilling with brine sampling is needed to confirm the presence of Lithium in the basin brines.)

La Poile (Lithium), Newfoundland - Initial Fall exploration program consisting of prospecting and sampling has been completed on this hard rock lithium project covering 80 sq. km in the south of Newfoundland and Labrador. Phase I sample gathering now complete with assay results expected by mid-January 2023 or earlier.

Sawyer Camp (Nickel-Copper), Michigan - located approximately 50 kilometres to the south of the Eagle mine owned by Lundin Mining Corporation, GBML has completed two scout drill holes, confirming the presence of an ultramafic body situated below Palaeozoic cover rocks. A surface electromagnetic survey of approximately 7 line-km along with two horehole electromagnetic surveys to test for conductivity potential related to Ni-Cu-PGE mineralization were recently completed, with interpretation pending. These results will help inform drilling considerations and next steps.

Central (Nickel-Copper) - Michigan - located approximately 90 kilometres to the south of the Eagle mine owned by Lundin Mining Corporation, GBML has completed a surface electromagnetic survey of approximately 10 line-km, with interpretation pending.

Lara (Copper), Peru - 55% owned by GBML, an option was granted to Minsur (a large, private Peruvian mining company operating a nearby copper mine) with staged acquisition payments, of which the first two payments have already been made. Minsur continues to work on the property, with GBML retaining a 0.75% royalty.

All scientific and technical information in this press release has been prepared under the supervision of Cameron Bell, P. Geo., a consultant and Director of the Company, and a "qualified person" within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101.

An updated version of the Company's Investor Presentation is now available for download from the GBML website.

About Global Battery Metals Ltd.

GBML is an international mineral exploration and development company with a focus on metals that comprise and support the rapid evolution to battery power. GBML currently maintains economic interests in five battery metal projects: (1) an option to lease agreement to facilitate exploration of the Sawyer Camp Ni/Cu Property in the Upper Peninsula region of the State of Michigan, (2) an option to acquire up to a 90% in the North-West Leinster lithium property in Ireland, (3) a 100% interest in the Lithium King property in Utah, (4) an option to acquire up to a 100% interest in the Lapoile lithium project in Newfoundland, and (5) a 55% stake in Peru-based Lara copper property, which has over 10,000 metres of drilling. As previously disclosed, Minsur S.A., a Peruvian mining company, entered into an option agreement with GBML and Lara Exploration Ltd. to acquire the Lara copper property for staged payments of USD$5.75 million. GBML will retain a 0.75% net smelter royalty. GBML's common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: GBML); Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE: REZ); and are quoted on the OTC (OTCQB: REZZF).

Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Information

