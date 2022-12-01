Over All Legends, VOOPOO DRAG 4 Officially Released with Its Quadruple Uniqueness

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 29th, VOOPOO officially released the fourth-generation MOD of DRAG, DRAG 4. It is a unique mod with a unique look that delivers a unique and advanced vaping experience.





In 2017, the first MOD of the VOOPOO Drag Series was born, and the fast ignition set an industry ignition record and allowed VOOPOO to quickly distinguish itself in the industry. In 2019, VOOPOO introduced DRAG 2, whose innovative FIT MODE brings users more suitable output power and a better vaping experience. In 2021, VOOPOO DRAG 3 was released, giving users a bursty vaping experience with Super Burst Mode and fast ignition at 0.001S. Each product innovation is a demonstration of VOOPOO's pure pursuit of an excellent vaping experience.

Unique Appearance:

Continuing and developing the classic DRAG MOD look, Drag 4 is designed with zinc alloy, leather, solid wood elements, and natural resins. Each DRAG 4 is unique in appearance with a unique slice that demonstrates the uniqueness and nobility of each DRAG user. The upgraded leather makes the body more comfortable to grip, and the hole-free design enhances durability as it keeps the interior free of dust. The C-shaped magnetic battery cover is easy to attach and remove and is likely to remain tightly attached to the mod even if the device is accidentally dropped, making it durable and fall-resistant.

Unique Atomization:

Compared to double-inlet, triple-inlet, with its stable triangular structure, effectively balances the flow direction and increases the amount of air passing through, resulting in faster e-liquid resolution and smoother vapor flow. UFORCE-L Tank adopts the industry's original 360° stepless air adjustment ring. With free adjustment and easy control of airflow, the need for cloudy vapor is met with ease. The Dual In One Coil accelerates atomization heating and increases atomization efficiency, thus enhancing vapor explosion and delivering rich and delicate flavors.

Unique Humanized Design:

With the newly added multi-function switch, the QS lock can be defined to lock the wattage, lock the device, or power at the user's will. In addition, the improved UI interface design with clearly separated function keys may reduce unintended ignition by users through mistaken touch. Under the TC mode, the chip automatically identifies the commonly used heating material and adjusts its temperature to a recommended range, meeting the specific need of users.

Unique Service Time:

With the industry's highest standard of 5V/3A fast charging, the DRAG 4 takes the waiting out of waiting. ECO mode increases the service life by at least 10%, meeting the user's nicotine needs at low battery status.

After countless attempts, VOOPOO team has integrated the performance advantages of the first three DRAG MODs and the innovations in appearance design, atomization performance and interactive experience into DRAG 4, which is the dedication of the VOOPOO team and a unique classic in the industry! We believe that DRAG 4 could recreate a unique legend exceeding the previous DRAG Mods.

