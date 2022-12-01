

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Walgreens (WBA) said the company is extending its Same Day Delivery offering to fulfill orders 24-hours a day, seven days a week in markets across the country. The service comes to nearly 400 participating 24-hour Walgreens stores across the country. To celebrate the launch, the company is offering customers free delivery on orders of $20+ through Dec. 10.



Walgreens noted that Delivery or 1-hour Delivery is available daily from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. for eligible items when the order is $35 or more.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

WALGREENS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de