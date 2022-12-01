Blackstone Industrial Services: Blackstone Industrial Acquires Sintemar's Roteq Division

CALGARY, AB, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackstone Industrial Holdings Ltd. (Blackstone), a leading petrochemical technical services provider, has agreed to acquire a division of a Bilbao, Spain-based industrial services company, Sintemar (SINT), with a Spanish subsidiary, Blackstone Roteq, S.L. Sintemar, Roteq (Roteq) is an energetic industrial maintenance company. The acquisition, which is scheduled to close on January 1, 2023 will include the division's assets, personnel and goodwill.





Roteq has worked to build a high-value engineered components and technical services business throughout Spain and Portugal. Roteq has a proven legacy of services in the petrochemical and oil & gas spaces and supports critical infrastructure for major clients and OEM fleets such as Nuovo Pignone and Baker Hughes. Blackstone's acquisition of Roteq complements its other expansions in Italy and Brazil to support Europe, North Africa and Latin America. In addition, it furthers Blackstone's continued support and partnership with Baker Hughes and solidifies a multi-continent strategy to protect critical fleets with a dynamic service offering.

Founded in 2002 and branded in 2012, Blackstone is celebrating 10 years of growth with a dynamic strategy with the consolidation of its space in mind. Blackstone is building in Canada, the US, Latin America, sub-Saharan Africa and now the EU, focusing on integrating local highly skilled teams, strong partnerships and global customers. Blackstone fixes and improves dedicated custom equipment in industrial plant applications. Blackstone's services create security of operations and engineered solutions in facilities that produce petrochemical goods, energy, fertilizer and food. It operates service teams across four continents and will integrate the Roteq team to support Spain and Portugal. "We are excited to welcome this talented group into the Blackstone team," said Blackstone President Allan Schofield. "Consolidating and cultivating these skill sets are critical to further support the energy, fertilizer and chemical industries. We will learn from each other and continue to develop the flourishing Blackstone culture of excellence in technical service and support."

Alex Fulthorpe, P.Eng, Executive Vice President of Blackstone, added, "Blackstone is proud to be building the best teams that defend the most critical infrastructure on earth. Our expansion to the EU comes at a time when energy maps are rapidly being redrawn. We intend to keep adding great talent, sharing old-world knowledge and helping in all the ways we know how to keep machines running, customers operating, and populations warm and fed."

