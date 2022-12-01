Following a disappointing COP27 climate change summit last month, solar industry veteran Philip Wolfe reviews the contribution utility scale PV is starting to make to emissions reduction.With China and India's rising carbon emissions increasingly under the spotlight, the achievements of the two nations in the transition to a renewable energy future can be too easily overlooked. The COP27 climate change summit in Sharm El Sheikh last month failed to achieve progress on multilateral decarbonization, with several of the world's fastest-growing economies arguing they should be treated as developing ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...