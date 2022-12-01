Germany added 6.1 GW of new PV systems in the first 10 months of 2022.From pv magazine Germany Germany registered 706.5 MW of new PV systems in October, according to the latest figures from the country's Federal Network Agency (Bundesnetzagentur). This compares to 750 MW in September 2022 and 411.9 MW in October 2021. So far this year, developers in Germany have built 6.12 GW of new PV systems, according to the Bundesnetzagentur. In the same period of 2021, new additions reached 4.4 GW. In October, 607 MW of registered PV systems were installed under the country's "EEG" incentive schemes. About ...

