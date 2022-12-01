Quantanite Appoints PE and M&A Professional Derek Elliott to its Advisory Board

Private Equity and Mergers and Acquisitions Veteran Will Help Guide Corporate Development and Growth Strategies

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / December 1, 2022 / Quantanite, a customer experience and digital outsourcing solutions provider for the world's fastest-growing companies, announced that it has added noted private equity and M&A professional Derek Elliott to its Advisory Board. In this capacity, he will provide guidance to Quantanite on issues that include corporate development, strategic planning, mergers and acquisitions, and corporate governance. Elliott brings more than three decades of strategy and investment expertise to Quantanite. He has worked with leaders in a variety of sectors, including technology, B2B data subscription, and tech-enabled business services. Most recently, he served as a partner in the technology team at Inflexion Private Equity Partners in London, and prior to that, partner at Darwin Private Equity and principal in Permira's technology team. He has served on over 15 boards of high-growth private companies during his career.

"We are delighted to welcome Derek to our Advisory Board, and look forward to his contributions as Quantanite continues on its growth trajectory," said Mikko Tamminen, the company's founder and executive chairman. "His skill set and wealth of experience are tremendous assets to our organisation. We have every expectation that his counsel and expertise will help accelerate Quantanite's evolution into a market-leading BPO and CX provider."

Quantanite provides sophisticated customer experience and digital outsourcing solutions for service-centric enterprises worldwide. The company manages a customer-facing contact centre in Johannesburg, South Africa, where its highly trained agents provide superior support across a range of sectors, such as technology, food delivery, finance, retail, hospitality, and other vertical markets. Quantanite leverages state-of-the-art technology to ensure that customers are serviced using the medium they prefer-including automated self-service and other AI-driven tools. In addition, the company operates a facility in Dhaka, Bangladesh, which performs complex, rigorous back-office tasks, including digital content services such as content moderation, data labelling and annotation, and transcription services for customers.

"Quantanite has done an outstanding job since its inception and has continued to scale at an impressive rate of over 60 percent for several years now, therefore standing out in what is a highly competitive space," said Elliott. "It's a highly entrepreneurial team and I am energised and excited by this opportunity. I look forward to working with Quantanite's leadership to help the company fulfil its potential."

