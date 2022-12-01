Anzeige
WKN: A1CY27 ISIN: IL0004960188 Ticker-Symbol: CPT 
NASDAQ
30.11.22
20:55 Uhr
4,890 US-Dollar
-0,270
-5,23 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
COLLPLANT BIOTECHNOLOGIES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
COLLPLANT BIOTECHNOLOGIES LTD 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
01.12.2022 | 13:00
29 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

CollPlant Biotechnologies Provides Business Updates and Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

  • Partnership with AbbVie to co-develop rhCollagen-based dermal and soft tissue fillers continues to advance according to plan
  • Co-developing 3D bioprinted human intestine model ("Gut-on-a-Chip") for drug discovery and personalized treatment of ulcerative colitis with Tel-Aviv University and SHEBA Hospital
  • 3D bioprinted regenerative breast implant program on track for Q1 2023 readout of large animal study
  • Bioink platform expanded with recent launch of Collink.3D 90 to offer additional functionality and performance benefits of biofabricated constructs
  • Strong balance sheet with cash and cash equivalents of $33M as of September 30, 2022

REHOVOT, Israel, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CollPlant Biotechnologies (Nasdaq: CLGN), a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company developing innovative human collagen-based technologies and products for tissue regeneration and organ manufacturing, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022 and provided an update on the Company's business developments.









September 30,

2022



December 31,

2021

Assets







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents



$

32,813



$

13,148

Short term cash deposits




-




30,151

Restricted deposit




23




13

Trade receivables




9




270

Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses




489




424

Inventories




1,128




1,081

Total current assets




34,462




45,087

Non-current assets:









Restricted deposit




187




213

Operating lease right-of-use assets




2,708




2,953

Property and equipment, net




2,963




2,728

Intangible assets, net




238




243

Total non-current assets




6,096




6,137

Total assets



$

40,558



$

51,224

COLLPLANT BIOTECHNOLOGIES LTD.


CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS


(U.S. dollars in thousands, except share data)
















September 30,
2022



December 31,
2021



Liabilities and shareholders' equity









Current liabilities:









Trade payables



$

880



$

1,034




Operating lease liabilities




487




519




Deferred revenues




-




32




Accrued liabilities and other




967




1,429




Total current liabilities




2,334




3,014




Non-current liabilities:












Operating lease liabilities




2,418




3,089




Total non-current liabilities




2,418




3,089




Total liabilities




4,752




6,103




Shareholders' Equity:












Ordinary shares, NIS 1.5 par value - authorized: 30,000,000 ordinary shares
as of September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021; issued and outstanding:
11,086,481 and 10,772,024 ordinary shares as of September 30, 2022 and
December 31, 2021, respectively




4,831




4,664




Additional paid in capital




117,265




114,223




Currency translation differences




(969)




(969)




Accumulated deficit




(85,321)




(72,797)




Total shareholders' equity




35,806




45,121




Total liabilities and shareholders' equity



$

40,558



$

51,224




















COLLPLANT BIOTECHNOLOGIES LTD.


CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS


(U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)






Nine months ended
September 30


Three months ended
September 30




2022



2021



2022



2021




U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share data

Revenues


$

241



$

15,331



$

109



$

140


Cost of Revenue



338




1,457




264




142


Gross Profit (loss)



(97)




13,874




(155)




(2)



















Operating expenses:

















Research and development



7,618




5,442




2,777




1,908


General, administrative and marketing



4,706




4,563




1,536




1,184


Total Operating income (loss)



(12,421)




3,869




(4,468)




(3,094)


Financial income (expenses), net



(103)




140




89




17


Net income (loss) for the period


$

(12,524)



$

4,009



$

(4,379)



$

(3,077)


Basic net income (loss) per ordinary share


$

(1.14)



$

0.41



$

(0.40)



$

(0.29)


Diluted net income (loss) per ordinary share


$

(1.14)



$

0.32



$

(0.40)



$

(0.29)


Weighted average ordinary shares outstanding used
in computation of basic net income (loss) per share



10,986,454




9,716,166




11,086,481




10,502,109


Weighted average ordinary shares outstanding used
in computation of diluted net income (loss) per share



10,986,454




12,348,934




11,086,481




10,502,109
























COLLPLANT BIOTECHNOLOGIES LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(U.S. dollars in thousands)




Nine months ended
September 30,




2022



2021



Cash flows from operating activities:










Income (loss)


$

(12,524)



$

4,009



Adjustments for:










Depreciation and amortization



782




549



Gains from Short term cash deposits



(87)




(98)



Share-based compensation to employees and consultants



1,735




1,322



Exchange differences on cash and cash equivalents



699




10



Financial Income related to financial instruments



-




(28)













Changes in operating asset and liability items:










Decrease in trade receivables



261




695



Decrease (increase) in inventories



(47)




109



Increase in other receivables



(65)




(504)



Decrease in operating right of use assets



345




288



Increase (decrease) in trade payables



(154)




67



Decrease in lease liabilities



(803)




(355)



Decrease in accrued liabilities and other payables



(462)




(936)



Decrease in deferred revenues



(32)




(207)



Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities



(10,352)




4,921



Cash flows from investing activities:










Capitalization of intangible assets



(25)




(112)



Purchase of property and equipment



(987)




(970)



Repayment of a short term deposits



50,238




10,000



Investment in short term deposits



(20,000)




(30,000)



Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities



29,226




(21,082)



Cash flows from financing activities:










Proceeds from issuance of shares and warrants less issuance expenses



-




32,743



Exercise of options and warrants into shares



1,474




5,875



Net cash provided by financing activities



1,474




38,618



Net increase in cash and cash equivalents and restricted deposits



20,348




22,457



Exchange differences on cash and cash equivalents and restricted deposits



(699)




(10)



Cash and cash equivalents and restricted deposits at the beginning of the period



13,374




3,526













Cash and cash equivalents and restricted deposits at the end of the period


$

33,023



$

25,973



COLLPLANT BIOTECHNOLOGIES LTD.


APPENDICES TO CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS


(U.S. dollars in thousands)






Nine months ended
September 30,




2022



2021


Appendix to the statement of cash flows







A. Supplementary information on investing and financing activities not involving cash flows:














Obtaining right of use assets in exchange for a lease liability



100




299


Classification of issuance costs liability to equity



-




50











B. Reconciliation of Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the period


















Cash and cash equivalents



32,813




25,755


Restricted deposits (including long term)



210




218


Total cash and cash equivalents and restricted deposits


$

33,023



$

25,973


CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.


Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures


(U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share data)


(Unaudited)






Nine months ended
September 30



Three months ended
September 30





2022



2021



2022



2021




USD in thousands















GAAP gross profit (loss)


$

(97)



$

13,874



$

(155)



$

(2)



















GAAP operating expenses:



12,324




10,005




4,313




3,092



















Change of operating lease accounts



458




67




35




(17)


Share-based compensation to employees, directors and consultants



(1,735)




(1,322)




(680)




(368)





11,047




8,750




3,668




2,707



















Non-GAAP operating expenses:

















GAAP operating income (loss)



(12,421)




3,869




(4,468)




(3,094)


Non-GAAP operating income (loss)



(11,144)




5,124




(3,823)




(2,709)


GAAP Net Income (loss)



(12,524)




4,009




(4,379)




(3,077)


Change in fair value of financial instruments



-




(28)








-


Change of operating lease accounts



(458)




(67)




(35)




17


Share-based compensation to employees, directors and consultants



1,735




1,322




680




368


Non-GAAP Net Income (loss)


$

(11,247)



$

5,236



$

(3,734)



$

(2,692)


GAAP Basic income (loss) per ordinary share


$

(1.14)



$

0.41



$

(0.40)



$

(0.29)


NON- GAAP Basic income (loss) per ordinary share


$

(1.02)



$

0.54



$

(0.34)



$

(0.26)


GAAP Diluted income (loss) per ordinary share


$

(1.14)



$

0.32



$

(0.40)



$

(0.29)


Non-GAAP Diluted income (loss) per ordinary share


$

(1.02)



$

0.42



$

(0.34)



$

(0.26)




















Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1959701/CollPlant_bioprinted.jpg

SOURCE CollPlant

Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.