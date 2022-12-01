CollPlant Biotechnologies Provides Business Updates and Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

- Partnership with AbbVie to co-develop rhCollagen-based dermal and soft tissue fillers continues to advance according to plan
- Co-developing 3D bioprinted human intestine model ("Gut-on-a-Chip") for drug discovery and personalized treatment of ulcerative colitis with Tel-Aviv University and SHEBA Hospital
- 3D bioprinted regenerative breast implant program on track for Q1 2023 readout of large animal study
- Bioink platform expanded with recent launch of Collink.3D 90 to offer additional functionality and performance benefits of biofabricated constructs
- Strong balance sheet with cash and cash equivalents of $33M as of September 30, 2022
REHOVOT, Israel, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CollPlant Biotechnologies (Nasdaq: CLGN), a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company developing innovative human collagen-based technologies and products for tissue regeneration and organ manufacturing, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022 and provided an update on the Company's business developments.
September 30,
2022
December 31,
2021
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
32,813
$
13,148
Short term cash deposits
-
30,151
Restricted deposit
23
13
Trade receivables
9
270
Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses
489
424
Inventories
1,128
1,081
Total current assets
34,462
45,087
Non-current assets:
Restricted deposit
187
213
Operating lease right-of-use assets
2,708
2,953
Property and equipment, net
2,963
2,728
Intangible assets, net
238
243
Total non-current assets
6,096
6,137
Total assets
$
40,558
$
51,224
COLLPLANT BIOTECHNOLOGIES LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except share data)
September 30,
December 31,
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
Current liabilities:
Trade payables
$
880
$
1,034
Operating lease liabilities
487
519
Deferred revenues
-
32
Accrued liabilities and other
967
1,429
Total current liabilities
2,334
3,014
Non-current liabilities:
Operating lease liabilities
2,418
3,089
Total non-current liabilities
2,418
3,089
Total liabilities
4,752
6,103
Shareholders' Equity:
Ordinary shares, NIS 1.5 par value - authorized: 30,000,000 ordinary shares
4,831
4,664
Additional paid in capital
117,265
114,223
Currency translation differences
(969)
(969)
Accumulated deficit
(85,321)
(72,797)
Total shareholders' equity
35,806
45,121
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
40,558
$
51,224
COLLPLANT BIOTECHNOLOGIES LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
Nine months ended
Three months ended
2022
2021
2022
2021
U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share data
Revenues
$
241
$
15,331
$
109
$
140
Cost of Revenue
338
1,457
264
142
Gross Profit (loss)
(97)
13,874
(155)
(2)
Operating expenses:
Research and development
7,618
5,442
2,777
1,908
General, administrative and marketing
4,706
4,563
1,536
1,184
Total Operating income (loss)
(12,421)
3,869
(4,468)
(3,094)
Financial income (expenses), net
(103)
140
89
17
Net income (loss) for the period
$
(12,524)
$
4,009
$
(4,379)
$
(3,077)
Basic net income (loss) per ordinary share
$
(1.14)
$
0.41
$
(0.40)
$
(0.29)
Diluted net income (loss) per ordinary share
$
(1.14)
$
0.32
$
(0.40)
$
(0.29)
Weighted average ordinary shares outstanding used
10,986,454
9,716,166
11,086,481
10,502,109
Weighted average ordinary shares outstanding used
10,986,454
12,348,934
11,086,481
10,502,109
COLLPLANT BIOTECHNOLOGIES LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(U.S. dollars in thousands)
Nine months ended
2022
2021
Cash flows from operating activities:
Income (loss)
$
(12,524)
$
4,009
Adjustments for:
Depreciation and amortization
782
549
Gains from Short term cash deposits
(87)
(98)
Share-based compensation to employees and consultants
1,735
1,322
Exchange differences on cash and cash equivalents
699
10
Financial Income related to financial instruments
-
(28)
Changes in operating asset and liability items:
Decrease in trade receivables
261
695
Decrease (increase) in inventories
(47)
109
Increase in other receivables
(65)
(504)
Decrease in operating right of use assets
345
288
Increase (decrease) in trade payables
(154)
67
Decrease in lease liabilities
(803)
(355)
Decrease in accrued liabilities and other payables
(462)
(936)
Decrease in deferred revenues
(32)
(207)
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
(10,352)
4,921
Cash flows from investing activities:
Capitalization of intangible assets
(25)
(112)
Purchase of property and equipment
(987)
(970)
Repayment of a short term deposits
50,238
10,000
Investment in short term deposits
(20,000)
(30,000)
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
29,226
(21,082)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from issuance of shares and warrants less issuance expenses
-
32,743
Exercise of options and warrants into shares
1,474
5,875
Net cash provided by financing activities
1,474
38,618
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents and restricted deposits
20,348
22,457
Exchange differences on cash and cash equivalents and restricted deposits
(699)
(10)
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted deposits at the beginning of the period
13,374
3,526
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted deposits at the end of the period
$
33,023
$
25,973
COLLPLANT BIOTECHNOLOGIES LTD.
APPENDICES TO CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(U.S. dollars in thousands)
Nine months ended
2022
2021
Appendix to the statement of cash flows
A. Supplementary information on investing and financing activities not involving cash flows:
Obtaining right of use assets in exchange for a lease liability
100
299
Classification of issuance costs liability to equity
-
50
B. Reconciliation of Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the period
Cash and cash equivalents
32,813
25,755
Restricted deposits (including long term)
210
218
Total cash and cash equivalents and restricted deposits
$
33,023
$
25,973
CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Nine months ended
Three months ended
2022
2021
2022
2021
USD in thousands
GAAP gross profit (loss)
$
(97)
$
13,874
$
(155)
$
(2)
GAAP operating expenses:
12,324
10,005
4,313
3,092
Change of operating lease accounts
458
67
35
(17)
Share-based compensation to employees, directors and consultants
(1,735)
(1,322)
(680)
(368)
11,047
8,750
3,668
2,707
Non-GAAP operating expenses:
GAAP operating income (loss)
(12,421)
3,869
(4,468)
(3,094)
Non-GAAP operating income (loss)
(11,144)
5,124
(3,823)
(2,709)
GAAP Net Income (loss)
(12,524)
4,009
(4,379)
(3,077)
Change in fair value of financial instruments
-
(28)
-
Change of operating lease accounts
(458)
(67)
(35)
17
Share-based compensation to employees, directors and consultants
1,735
1,322
680
368
Non-GAAP Net Income (loss)
$
(11,247)
$
5,236
$
(3,734)
$
(2,692)
GAAP Basic income (loss) per ordinary share
$
(1.14)
$
0.41
$
(0.40)
$
(0.29)
NON- GAAP Basic income (loss) per ordinary share
$
(1.02)
$
0.54
$
(0.34)
$
(0.26)
GAAP Diluted income (loss) per ordinary share
$
(1.14)
$
0.32
$
(0.40)
$
(0.29)
Non-GAAP Diluted income (loss) per ordinary share
$
(1.02)
$
0.42
$
(0.34)
$
(0.26)
