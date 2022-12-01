DAYTON, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--REX American Resources Corporation (NYSE: REX) ("REX" or "the Company") today reported financial results for its fiscal 2022 third quarter ("Q3 '22") ended October 31, 2022. REX management will host a conference call and webcast today at 11:00 a.m. ET.

Conference Call: 212/231-2910 Webcast / Replay URL: www.rexamerican.com The webcast will be available for replay for 30 days.

REX American Resources' Q3 '22 results principally reflect its interests in six ethanol production facilities. The One Earth Energy, LLC ("One Earth") and NuGen Energy, LLC ("NuGen") ethanol production facilities are consolidated, while the four other ethanol plants are reported as equity in income of unconsolidated ethanol affiliates. The Company reports results for its ethanol and by-products component as continuing operations and beginning in the third quarter of fiscal 2021 its refined coal component as discontinued operations as operations have now ceased.

REX's Q3 '22 net sales and revenue were $220.3 million, compared with $203.1 million in Q3 '21. The year-over-year net sales and revenue increase primarily reflects higher pricing for ethanol, dried distillers grains, non-food grade corn oil and modified distillers grains. Q3 '22 gross profit for the Company's continuing operations decreased to $11.3 million, compared with $25.2 million in Q3 '21 as the higher net sales and revenue were offset by significant increases in corn and natural gas prices. This led to Q3 '22 income before income taxes and non-controlling interests of $6.1 million, compared with $19.2 million in the comparable year ago period.

Net income attributable to REX shareholders from continuing operations in Q3 '22 was $3.2 million, compared to $13.3 million in Q3 '21. Q3 '22 basic and diluted net income per share attributable to REX common shareholders from continuing operations was $0.18, compared to $0.74 per share in Q3 '21. Per share results for Q3 '22 and Q3 '21 are based on 17,591,000 and 17,890,000 diluted weighted average shares outstanding, respectively, reflecting the Company's 3-for-1 common stock split effected August 5, 2022.

REX American Resources' Chief Executive Officer, Zafar Rizvi, commented, "The third quarter marked a difficult operating environment as we faced significant price increases in our two largest inputs - corn and natural gas - as well as ongoing logistical constraints. Despite these challenges, we were able to post our ninth consecutive quarter of positive income along with income per share for the first nine months of fiscal 2022 of $1.10. We have maintained our robust balance sheet and liquidity position which at quarter end included approximately $290 million in cash and short-term investments and no debt. We remain confident our strong capital structure positions REX to continue to benefit our shareholders and support our ethanol businesses while strategically investing in initiatives that can yield attractive returns for our employees, partners and shareholders.

"In this regard, our team remains very excited about our carbon capture and sequestration project and is making meaningful progress on this front. We filed a Class VI injection well permit application for three wells to allow us to inject carbon dioxide into deep rock formations and recently signed a contract for a carbon compression facility for our One Earth Energy ethanol plant. The language and opportunities in the Inflation Reduction Act are encouraging, including the new clean fuel production credit under section 45Z and an increase in the 45Q credit to $85 per ton. We believe this can bring significant financial benefits to our carbon capture and sequestration initiatives and to the ethanol industry as a whole."

Balance Sheet

As of October 31, 2022, REX had cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments of $289.8 million, $30.5 million of which was at the parent company, and $259.3 million of which was at its consolidated production facilities. This compares with cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments at January 31, 2022, of $255.7 million, $42.9 million of which was at the parent company, and $212.8 million of which was at its consolidated ethanol production facilities.

During the fiscal third quarter ended October 31, 2022, the Company repurchased 249,570 shares of its common stock at a cost of approximately $6.8 million. The Company is currently authorized to repurchase up to an additional 876,786 shares of common stock and has approximately 17,390,469 shares of common stock outstanding.

The following table summarizes select data related to REX's consolidated alternative energy interests:

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended October 31, October 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Average selling price per gallon of ethanol $ 2.49 $ 2.31 $ 2.48 $ 2.12 Average selling price per ton of dried distillers grains $ 230.29 $ 184.85 $ 232.51 $ 200.02 Average selling price per pound of non-food grade corn oil $ 0.74 $ 0.59 $ 0.70 $ 0.47 Average selling price per ton of modified distillers grains $ 116.49 $ 92.10 $ 120.23 $ 83.97 Average cost per bushel of grain $ 7.52 $ 6.45 $ 7.28 $ 6.05 Average cost of natural gas (per MmBtu) $ 7.15 $ 4.58 $ 6.69 $ 3.69

Third Quarter Conference Call

REX will host a conference call at 11:00 a.m. ET today to discuss the quarterly results and will host a question and answer session. The dial in number for the audio conference call is 212/231-2910 (domestic and international callers). Participants can also listen to a live webcast of the call on the Company's website at, www.rexamerican.com. A webcast replay will be available for 30 days following the live event.

About REX American Resources Corporation

REX American Resources has interests in six ethanol production facilities, which in aggregate shipped approximately 699 million gallons of ethanol over the twelve-month period ended October 31, 2022. REX's effective ownership of the trailing twelve-month gallons shipped (for the twelve months ended October 31, 2022) by the ethanol production facilities in which it has ownership interests was approximately 277 million gallons. Further information about REX is available at www.rexamerican.com.

This news announcement contains or may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements can be identified by use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "expect," "believe," "estimate," "anticipate" or "continue" or the negative thereof or other variations thereon or comparable terminology. Readers are cautioned that there are risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those referred to in such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include the risk factors set forth from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and include among other things: the effect of pandemics such as COVID-19 on the Company's business operations, including impacts on supplies, demand, personnel and other factors, the impact of legislative and regulatory changes, the price volatility and availability of corn, distillers grains, ethanol, non-food grade corn oil, commodity market risk, gasoline and natural gas, ethanol plants operating efficiently and according to forecasts and projections, logistical interruptions, changes in the international, national or regional economies, the impact of inflation, the ability to attract employees, weather, results of income tax audits, changes in income tax laws or regulations, the impact of U.S. foreign trade policy, changes in foreign currency exchange rates and the effects of terrorism or acts of war. The Company does not intend to update publicly any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

REX AMERICAN RESOURCES CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

Unaudited

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended October 31, October 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net sales and revenue $ 220,277 $ 203,066 $ 654,833 $ 562,786 Cost of sales 208,941 177,914 615,001 504,003 Gross profit 11,336 25,152 39,832 58,783 Selling, general and administrative expenses (7,886 ) (6,310 ) (22,237 ) (22,444 ) Equity in income of unconsolidated ethanol affiliates 661 349 6,210 2,763 Interest and other income, net 1,983 35 10,338 117 Income before income taxes and noncontrolling interests 6,094 19,226 34,143 39,219 Provision for income taxes (1,196 ) (4,338 ) (7,374 ) (8,329 ) Net income from continuing operations 4,898 14,888 26,769 30,890 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (continuing operations) (1,714 ) (1,562 ) (7,233 ) (4,585 ) Net income attributable to REX common shareholders (continuing operations) 3,184 13,326 19,536 26,305 Net income from discontinued operations, net of tax - 1,815 - 4,263 Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (discontinued operations) - 137 - 370 Net income attributable to REX common shareholders (discontinued operations) - 1,952 - 4,633 Net income attributable to REX common shareholders $ 3,184 $ 15,278 $ 19,536 $ 30,938 Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted 17,591 17,890 17,714 17,983 Basic and diluted net income per share from continuing operations attributable to REX common shareholders $ 0.18 $ 0.74 $ 1.10 $ 1.46 Basic and diluted net income per share from discontinued operations attributable to REX common shareholders - 0.11 - 0.26 Basic and diluted net income per share attributable to REX common shareholders $ 0.18 $ 0.85 $ 1.10 $ 1.72

- balance sheets follow -

REX AMERICAN RESOURCES CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands)

Unaudited

October 31, January 31, ASSETS: 2022 2022 CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 135,986 $ 229,846 Short-term investments 153,819 25,877 Restricted cash 1,308 2,222 Accounts receivable 22,675 25,821 Inventory 42,045 42,225 Refundable income taxes 6,611 6,677 Prepaid expenses and other 11,576 12,499 Total current assets 374,020 345,167 Property and equipment, net 131,235 137,554 Operating lease right-of-use assets 14,748 11,221 Deferred taxes and other assets 21,267 25,853 Equity method investment 33,769 30,566 TOTAL ASSETS $ 575,039 $ 550,361 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY: CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable - trade $ 40,271 $ 32,266 Current operating lease liabilities 4,902 4,600 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 12,109 13,617 Total current liabilities 57,282 50,483 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES: Deferred taxes 3,132 3,132 Long-term operating lease liabilities 9,883 6,390 Other long-term liabilities 2,997 2,794 Total long-term liabilities 16,012 12,316 EQUITY: REX shareholders' equity: Common stock 299 299 Paid-in capital 278 - Retained earnings 632,665 611,607 Treasury stock (193,770 ) (181,114 ) Total REX shareholders' equity 439,472 430,792 Noncontrolling interests 62,273 56,770 Total equity 501,745 487,562 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 575,039 $ 550,361

- statements of cash flows follow -

REX AMERICAN RESOURCES CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)

Unaudited

Nine Months Ended October 31, 2022 2021 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income including noncontrolling interests $ 26,769 $ 35,153 Net income from discontinued operations, net of tax - 4,263 Net income from continuing operations 26,769 30,890 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 13,503 13,505 Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets 4,105 4,128 Income from equity method investments (6,210 ) (2,763 ) Dividends received from equity method investments 3,007 1,504 Interest income from investments (1,098 ) (36 ) Deferred income taxes 4,964 5,840 Stock based compensation expense 1,295 1,100 Gain on sale of property and equipment - net (91 ) (1 ) Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 3,146 (20,313 ) Inventories 180 7,673 Refundable income taxes 66 (332 ) Other assets 649 1,912 Accounts payable - trade 7,990 10,916 Other liabilities (4,281 ) 2,776 Net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations 53,994 56,799 Net cash used in operating activities from discontinued operations - (6,368 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 53,994 50,431 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Capital Expenditures (7,182 ) (4,245 ) Purchase of short-term investments (307,371 ) (67,412 ) Sale of short-term investments 180,527 82,022 Other - 40 Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (134,026 ) 10,405 CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Treasury stock acquired (13,012 ) (6,627 ) Payments to noncontrolling interests holders (1,730 ) (1,515 ) Net cash used in financing activities from continuing operations (14,742 ) (8,142 ) Net cash provided by financing activities from discontinued operations - 280 Net cash used in financing activities (14,742 ) (7,862 ) NET (DECREASE) INCREASE IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH (94,774 ) 52,974 CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH - Beginning of period 232,068 146,158 CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH - End of period $ 137,294 $ 199,132 Non-cash financing activities - Stock awards accrued $ 679 $ 972 Non-cash financing activities - Stock awards issued $ 1,539 $ 100 Non-cash investing activities - Accrued capital expenditures $ 93 $ 34 Right-of-use assets acquired and liabilities incurred upon lease execution $ 7,632 $ 3,267

Contacts

Douglas Bruggeman

Chief Financial Officer

(937) 276-3931

Joseph Jaffoni, Norberto Aja

JCIR

(212) 835-8500 / rex@jcir.com