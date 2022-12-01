Duluth Trading Company: Duluth Holdings Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Net Sales of $147.1 million increase 1.3% compared to Q3 2021



Strong financial condition with $200 million of liquidity

Updates Fiscal 2022 outlook

MOUNT HOREB, Wis., Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duluth Holdings Inc. (dba, Duluth Trading Company) ("Duluth Trading" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: DLTH), a lifestyle brand of men's and women's workwear, casual wear, outdoor apparel and accessories, today announced its financial results for the fiscal third quarter ended October 30, 2022.

Highlights for the Third Quarter Ended October 30, 2022

Net sales increase 1.3% to $147.1 million compared to $145.3 million in the prior year third quarter

AKHG sub-brand registers 44% year-over-year growth led by Women's

Total company Women's sales increase 10%

Inventories well managed; strategically positioned in core year-round goods; down 4% compared to Q3 2020

Adjusted EBITDA1 of $1.7 million



1See Reconciliation of net (loss) income to EBITDA and EBITDA to Adjusted EBITDA in the accompanying financial tables.

Management Commentary

President and CEO, Sam Sato commented, "The customer response to our updated brand positioning has been strong and led to a Q3 increase in net sales of 1.3%. That said, we are seeing the impacts of the inflationary environment on our core consumers which we believe will continue through Q4 and into next year. In Q3 we took appropriate actions aligned with the shift in consumer behavior resulting in contraction in our selling gross margins. Reflecting a softer consumer backdrop, we are updating our full year guidance. Importantly, our brand continues to strongly resonate with consumers and our inventories, below levels from two years ago, are in a healthy position to support peak holiday shopping."

Sato concluded, "During the third quarter, we continued the introduction of our AKHG outdoor recreational assortment for Women with great success in new Fall and Winter seasonal items. Our Women's business overall increased 10% and represented 32% of total third quarter company sales. We are excited to have reconfigured 20 stores with an expansion of our Women's footprint and the investments we've made in product innovation and great brand marketing to build our Women's collections are paying off by cementing Duluth Trading Co. as a balanced, co-gender lifestyle brand that leverages our customer shopper profile where female shoppers make up 50% of the purchases. We remain committed to the strategic pillars of our Big Dam Blueprint leading with a digital-first mindset, while we future proof our business through key infrastructure investments. We are in a strong financial position and our Duluth brand and sub-brands continue to broadly resonate with consumers."

Operating Results for the Third Quarter Ended October 30, 2022

Net sales increased 1.3% to $147.1 million, compared to $145.3 million in the same period a year ago. Direct-to-consumer net sales increased by 6.8% to $91.0 million due to growth in website visits, coupled with increased promotional activity during the current quarter. Retail store net sales decreased by 6.6% to $56.1 million due to continued slower store traffic, which was partially offset by continued strong conversion rates.

Gross profit decreased to $76.9 million, or 52.3% of net sales, compared to $83.7 million, or 57.6% of net sales, in the corresponding prior year period. The decrease in gross profit margin was primarily driven by increased promotional activity during the current period.

Selling, general and administrative expenses increased 7.0% to $84.3 million, compared to $78.8 million in the same period a year ago. As a percentage of net sales, selling, general and administrative expenses increased to 57.3%, compared to 54.2% in the corresponding prior year period.

The increase in selling, general and administrative expense was primarily due to increased digital advertising to drive brand awareness and store traffic, as well as increased depreciation from continued capital investments.

The effective tax rate related to controlling interest was 25% in both the current and prior year periods.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

The Company ended the quarter with a cash balance of $9.4 million, an inventory balance of $204.7 million, net working capital of $98.7 million, and $10.0 million outstanding on the Duluth Trading revolving line of credit.

Updated Fiscal 2022 Outlook

The Company's updated fiscal 2022 outlook is as follows:

Net sales in the range of $650 million to $680 million

Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $42 million to $49 million 1

EPS in the range of $0.05 to $0.20 per diluted share

Capital expenditures, inclusive of software hosting implementation costs, of approximately $35 million

1See Reconciliation of forecasted net income to forecasted EBITDA and forecasted EBITDA to forecasted Adjusted EBITDA in the accompanying financial tables.

Non-GAAP Measurements

Management believes that non-GAAP financial measures may be useful in certain instances to provide additional meaningful comparisons between current results and results in prior operating periods. Within this release, including the tables attached hereto, reference is made to adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA). See attached Table "Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to EBITDA and EBITDA to Adjusted EBITDA," for a reconciliation of net income (loss) to EBITDA and EBITDA to Adjusted EBITDA for the three and nine months ended October 30, 2022, versus the three and nine months ended October 31, 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA is a metric used by management and frequently used by the financial community, which provides insight into an organization's operating trends and facilitates comparisons between peer companies, since interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization can differ greatly between organizations as a result of differing capital structures and tax strategies. Adjusted EBITDA excludes certain items that are unusual in nature or not comparable from period to period.

The Company provides this information to investors to assist in comparisons of past, present and future operating results and to assist in highlighting the results of on-going operations. While the Company's management believes that non-GAAP measurements are useful supplemental information, such adjusted results are not intended to replace the Company's GAAP financial results and should be read in conjunction with those GAAP results.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts included in this press release, including statements concerning Duluth Trading's plans, objectives, goals, beliefs, business strategies, future events, business conditions, its results of operations, financial position and its business outlook, business trends and certain other information herein, including statements under the heading "Updated Fiscal 2022 Outlook" are forward-looking statements. You can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "could," "believe," "estimate," "project," "target," "predict," "intend," "future," "budget," "goals," "potential," "continue," "design," "objective," "forecasted," "would" and other similar expressions. The forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based upon Duluth Trading's current expectations, beliefs, estimates, and projections, and various assumptions, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond Duluth Trading's control. Duluth Trading's expectations, beliefs and projections are expressed in good faith, and Duluth Trading believes there is a reasonable basis for them. However, there can be no assurance that management's expectations, beliefs, estimates, and projections will be achieved and actual results may vary materially from what is expressed in or indicated by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements, including, among others, the risks, uncertainties, and factors set forth under Part 1, Item 1A "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 25, 2022 and other factors as may be periodically described in Duluth Trading's subsequent filings with the SEC. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following: the impact of inflation on our results of operations; the prolonged effects of COVID-19 on store traffic and disruptions to our distribution network, supply chains and operations; our ability to maintain and enhance a strong brand image; effectively adapting to new challenges associated with our expansion into new geographic markets; generating adequate cash from our existing stores to support our growth; effectively relying on sources for merchandise located in foreign markets; transportation delays and interruptions, including port congestion; inability to timely and effectively obtain shipments of products from our suppliers and deliver merchandise to our customers; the inability to maintain the performance of a maturing store portfolio; the impact of changes in corporate tax regulations; identifying and responding to new and changing customer preferences; the success of the locations in which our stores are located; our ability to attract and retain customers in the various retail venues and locations in which our stores are located; competing effectively in an environment of intense competition; our ability to adapt to significant changes in sales due to the seasonality of our business; price reductions or inventory shortages resulting from failure to purchase the appropriate amount of inventory in advance of the season in which it will be sold in global market constraints; increases in costs of fuel or other energy, transportation or utility costs and in the costs of labor and employment; failure of our information technology systems to support our current and growing business, before and after our planned upgrades; and other factors that may be disclosed in our SEC filings or otherwise. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made. Duluth Trading assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, subsequent events or circumstances or other changes affecting forward-looking information except to the extent required by applicable securities laws.

DULUTH HOLDINGS INC.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands)

October 30, 2022 January 30, 2022 October 31, 2021 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 9,407 $ 77,051 $ 19,753 Receivables 6,466 5,455 5,133 Income tax receivable 1,452 - 605 Inventory, net 204,717 122,672 165,078 Prepaid expenses & other current assets 17,964 17,333 14,787 Prepaid catalog costs 11 10 635 Total current assets 240,017 222,521 205,991 Property and equipment, net 112,800 110,078 114,579 Operating lease right-of-use assets 135,164 120,911 124,164 Finance lease right-of-use assets, net 47,938 50,133 50,866 Available-for-sale security 5,285 6,554 6,598 Other assets, net 6,446 5,353 5,382 Total assets $ 547,650 $ 515,550 $ 507,580 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Trade accounts payable $ 77,842 $ 45,402 $ 59,157 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 34,795 47,504 41,832 Income taxes payable - 6,814 - Current portion of operating lease liabilities 15,095 12,882 12,362 Current portion of finance lease liabilities 2,802 2,701 2,679 Duluth line of credit 10,000 - - Current maturities of TRI long-term debt1 749 693 675 Total current liabilities 141,283 115,996 116,705 Operating lease liabilities, less current maturities 120,908 107,094 110,370 Finance lease liabilities, less current maturities 38,151 40,267 40,954 TRI long-term debt, less current maturities1 26,099 26,608 26,773 Deferred tax liabilities 2,572 2,867 8,092 Total liabilities 329,013 292,832 302,894 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders' equity: Treasury stock (1,459 ) (1,002 ) (998 ) Capital stock 97,977 95,515 94,815 Retained earnings 125,725 130,868 113,509 Accumulated other comprehensive income, net (372 ) 489 494 Total shareholders' equity of Duluth Holdings Inc. 221,871 225,870 207,820 Noncontrolling interest (3,234 ) (3,152 ) (3,134 ) Total shareholders' equity 218,637 222,718 204,686 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 547,650 $ 515,550 $ 507,580

1Represents debt of the variable interest entity, TRI Holdings, LLC, that is consolidated in accordance with ASC 810, Consolidation. Duluth Holdings Inc. is not the guarantor nor the obligor of this debt.







DULUTH HOLDING INC.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands, except per share figures)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended October 30, 2022 October 31, 2021 October 30, 2022 October 31, 2021 Net sales $ 147,126 $ 145,277 $ 411,541 $ 427,823 Cost of goods sold (excluding depreciation and amortization) 70,205 61,627 191,949 196,204 Gross profit 76,921 83,650 219,592 231,619 Selling, general and administrative expenses 84,311 78,792 224,044 211,779 Operating (loss) income (7,390 ) 4,858 (4,452 ) 19,840 Interest expense 968 900 2,723 3,390 Other income (loss), net 56 (265 ) 180 (193 ) (Loss) income before income taxes (8,302 ) 3,693 (6,995 ) 16,257 Income tax (benefit) expense (2,059 ) 930 (1,770 ) 4,048 Net (loss) income (6,243 ) 2,763 (5,225 ) 12,209 Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (26 ) (43 ) (82 ) (134 ) Net (loss) income attributable to controlling interest $ (6,217 ) $ 2,806 $ (5,143 ) $ 12,343 Basic earnings per share (Class A and Class B): Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding 32,792 32,649 32,759 32,605 Net (loss) income per share attributable to controlling interest $ (0.19 ) $ 0.09 $ (0.16 ) $ 0.38 Diluted earnings per share (Class A and Class B): Weighted average shares and equivalents outstanding 32,792 32,761 32,759 32,825 Net (loss) income per share attributable to controlling interest $ (0.19 ) $ 0.09 $ (0.16 ) $ 0.38





DULUTH HOLDINGS INC.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands)

Nine Months Ended October 30, 2022 October 31, 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net (loss) income $ (5,225 ) $ 12,209 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 22,946 21,822 Stock based compensation 2,000 1,612 Deferred income taxes (8 ) (257 ) Loss on disposal of property and equipment 40 404 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Receivables (1,011 ) (2,863 ) Income taxes receivable (1,452 ) (605 ) Inventory (82,045 ) (16,026 ) Prepaid expense & other current assets (1,107 ) (1,571 ) Software hosting implementation costs, net (318 ) (2,939 ) Deferred catalog costs (1 ) 379 Trade accounts payable 34,719 24,944 Income taxes payable (6,814 ) (7,579 ) Accrued expenses and deferred rent obligations (13,377 ) 4,117 Other assets (436 ) (918 ) Noncash lease impacts 1,081 29 Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (51,008 ) 32,758 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (24,245 ) (9,108 ) Principal receipts from available-for-sale security 120 108 Proceeds from disposals 8 55 Net cash used in investing activities (24,117 ) (8,945 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from line of credit 10,000 5,000 Payments on line of credit - (5,000 ) Payments on delayed draw term loan - (48,250 ) Payments on TRI long term debt (509 ) (457 ) Payments on finance lease obligations (2,015 ) (1,894 ) Payments of tax withholding on vested restricted shares (457 ) (370 ) Other 462 327 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 7,481 (50,644 ) Decrease in cash and cash equivalents (67,644 ) (26,831 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 77,051 47,221 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 9,407 $ 20,390 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Interest paid $ 2,723 $ 3,328 Income taxes paid $ 6,626 $ 12,585 Supplemental disclosure of non-cash information: Unpaid liability to acquire property and equipment $ 1,540 $ 2,518





DULUTH HOLDINGS INC.

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to EBITDA and EBITDA to Adjusted EBITDA

For the Fiscal Quarter and Nine Months Ended October 30, 2022 and October 31, 2021

(Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended October 30, 2022 October 31, 2021 October 30, 2022 October 31, 2021 (in thousands) Net (loss) income $ (6,243 ) $ 2,763 $ (5,225 ) $ 12,209 Depreciation and amortization 7,572 7,306 22,946 21,822 Amortization of internal-use software hosting subscription implementation costs 783 478 2,203 1,252 Interest expense 968 900 2,723 3,390 Income tax (benefit) expense (2,059 ) 930 (1,770 ) 4,048 EBITDA $ 1,021 $ 12,377 $ 20,877 $ 42,721 Stock based compensation 726 605 2,000 1,612 Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,747 $ 12,982 $ 22,877 $ 44,333





DULUTH HOLDINGS INC.

Reconciliation of Forecasted Net Income to Forecasted EBITDA and Forecasted EBITDA to Forecasted Adjusted EBITDA

For the Fiscal Year Ending January 29, 2023

(Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands)

Low High Forecasted Net income $ 1,500 $ 6,700 Depreciation and amortization 30,000 30,200 Amortization of internal-use software hosting subscription implementation costs 3,100 3,100 Interest expense 3,900 3,800 Income tax expense 500 2,200 EBITDA $ 39,000 $ 46,000 Stock based compensation 3,000 3,000 Adjusted EBITDA $ 42,000 $ 49,000

