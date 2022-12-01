WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS), a leading provider of global Business Process Management (BPM) solutions, today announced that it has been recognized as a 'Leader' across all four Finance Accounting (F&A) outsourcing categories Procure- to-Pay (P2P), Record-to-Report (R2R), Order-to-Cash (O2C) and Financial Planning Analysis (FP&A) in the 2022 ISG Provider Lens Finance Accounting Services Quadrant Report.

WNS' comprehensive end-to-end solutions powered by deep industry expertise, proprietary digital platforms, flexible commercial models and strategic partnerships have been highlighted as strengths across all four categories. In P2P, innovative technology-enabled solutions such as Financial Intelligence-in-a-Box (FIAB) and Accounts Payable TRAC have led to WNS' ability to create value across the source-to-pay value chain. In the area of O2C, ISG highlights WNS' unique Quote-to-Sustain (QtS) offering which, powered by hyperautomation, seamlessly integrates upstream and downstream processes. In addition, the ISG report cites WNS' industry-specific O2C solutions such as revenue accounting and revenue recovery for airlines, claims processing for insurance, and order management for manufacturing/retail as key differentiators. For R2R solutions, WNS' proprietary offerings and strategic technology partnerships are driving automation, efficiency, and enhanced controllership. The company's end-to-end R2R approach provides comprehensive services across F&A areas including functional transformation, reconciliations, general ledger, auditing, compliance and reporting. In the area of FP&A, WNS' 'assessment to transformation' approach to creating an agile and technology-enabled function make it a leader in this category.

"It is an honor to be recognized as a leader across multiple categories in F&A by ISG. WNS' continued focus on enabling digital transformation by integrating analytics, hyperautomation and industry-specific solutions is enabling CFOs to build an agile, future-ready F&A function," said Keshav R. Murugesh, Group CEO, WNS.

"WNS has expanded the boundaries of traditional FAO offerings to encompass processes beyond the finance department but closely related to its core processes. These solutions help remove silos, provide a better customer experience, and give CFOs a holistic view on upstream and downstream activities." Angus Macaskill, Lead Analyst at ISG.

WNS partners with more than 110 global CFO offices to co-create insights-led digital finance operations. Our deep domain knowledge combined with expertise in digital and analytics enables us to unlock sustainable business growth and future-ready agility. We drive robust outcomes across the end-to-end finance value chain using strategic processes, intelligent technology ecosystem and innovative operating models.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS) is a leading Business Process Management (BPM) company. WNS combines deep industry knowledge with technology, analytics, and process expertise to co-create innovative, digitally led transformational solutions with over 400 clients across various industries. WNS delivers an entire spectrum of BPM solutions including industry-specific offerings, customer experience services, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics to re-imagine the digital future of businesses. As of September 30, 2022, WNS had 57,503 professionals across 60 delivery centers worldwide including facilities in Canada, China, Costa Rica, India, the Philippines, Poland, Romania, South Africa, Spain, Sri Lanka, Turkey, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

For more information, visit www.wns.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Safe Harbor Provision

This document includes information which may constitute forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the accuracy of which are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions as to future events. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied are discussed in our most recent Form 20-F and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. WNS undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

