Points of Light Launches The Civic 50 2023 Survey to Recognize America's Top Civic-minded Companies

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 1, 2022 / Points of Light, a nonpartisan, global nonprofit organization dedicated to accelerating people-powered change, launched The Civic 50 annual survey on Dec. 1, 2022, which will remain open through March 17, 2023. Points of Light will host an informational webinar for interested companies on Dec. 8, at 1 p.m. ET to review the survey sections, benefits to participating, and benchmarking reports. The survey and additional information can be accessed on the applicant page, including key dates, FAQ, eligibility requirements and a list of survey questions.

For more than 10 years, The Civic 50 has recognized the 50 most community-minded companies in the nation as determined by an annual survey. Since it was launched in 2012, the program has served as a roadmap for good corporate citizenship, and showcases how leading companies are moving social impact, civic engagement and community to the core of their business.

"As The Civic 50 launches for its eleventh year, the trajectory of business as a societal leader is without question. Through this initiative, Points of Light is not only thrilled to honor exceptional corporate citizenship but provide companies with a framework to deepen and accelerate their social impact work and create connectivity within the corporate community to grow and learn from each other's best practices," said Christine Schoppe, chief strategy and growth officer, Points of Light.

The Civic 50 honorees are public and private companies with U.S. operations and revenues of at least $1 billion and are selected based on four dimensions of their U.S. community engagement program:

Investment: How the company strategically invests its resources in community engagement and social impact, including employee time and skills, cash, in-kind giving and public leadership.

How the company strategically invests its resources in community engagement and social impact, including employee time and skills, cash, in-kind giving and public leadership. Integration: How the company integrates its community engagement and social impact programs throughout its business functions and interests (i.e., "doing well by doing good").

How the company integrates its community engagement and social impact programs throughout its business functions and interests (i.e., "doing well by doing good"). Institutionalization: How the company institutionalizes its community engagement and social impact programs through organizational policies, systems, and incentives.

How the company institutionalizes its community engagement and social impact programs through organizational policies, systems, and incentives. Impact: How the company measures the social and business impact outcomes of its community engagement and social impact programs.

This will mark the third year of tracking data related to companies' progress on commitments to racial equity and their communities since Points of Light introduced new racial equity questions in 2021.

The Civic 50 survey is administered by True Impact, a company specializing in helping organizations maximize and measure their social and business value and analyzed by VeraWorks. The survey instrument consists of quantitative and multiple-choice questions that inform The Civic 50 scoring process. For more information, please visit: pointsoflight.org/the-civic-50.

About Points of Light

Points of Light is a nonpartisan, global nonprofit organization that inspires, equips and mobilizes millions of people to take action that changes the world. We envision a world in which every individual discovers the power to make a difference, creating healthy communities in vibrant, participatory societies. Through 177 affiliates across 38 countries, and in partnership with thousands of nonprofits and corporations, Points of Light engages 5 million people in 16 million hours of service each year. We bring the power of people to bear where it's needed most. For more information, visit pointsoflight.org.

About True Impact

True Impact is a social impact reporting solution that helps Fortune 500 companies and their nonprofit partners measure how much their philanthropy benefits society. For more information, visit trueimpact.com.

About VeraWorks

VeraWorks is a global firm that advises and supports companies on ESG (environment social governance), CSR (corporate social responsibility) and purpose, including on how to offer employees the opportunity to do societal good through their everyday jobs. For more information, visit veraworks.com.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Points of Light on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Points of Light

Website: http://www.pointsoflight.org/

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Points of Light

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/729656/Points-of-Light-Launches-The-Civic-50-2023-Survey-to-Recognize-Americas-Top-Civic-minded-Companies