PlasticBean, a manufacturer of recycled plastic pellets, has agreed to work with EDPR Sunseap to use 100% recycled plastic in floating PV solar projects in Indonesia, Singapore and South Korea.EDPR Sunseap - the Asia-Pacific platform of Portugal's EDP Renewables - and Singapore-based PlasticBean have announced plans to use 100% recycled plastic in future floating solar projects in Indonesia, Singapore and South Korea. "This [memorandum of understanding] is the first step toward that, with the next steps yet to be foreseen and defined," an EDPR Sunseap spokesperson told pv magazine. PlasticBean ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...