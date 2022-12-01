EQS-News: JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV
/ Key word(s): Dividend
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
01.12.2022 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV
|JPMorgan House, International Financial Services Centre
|Dublin 1 Dublin
|Ireland
|Phone:
|+353 1 612 3000
|Internet:
|www.jpmorganchase.com
|ISIN:
|IE00BDFC6Q91, IE00BJLTWS02, IE00BDFC6G93, IE00BD9MMG79, IE00BD9MMC32, IE00BMDV7461
|WKN:
|A2JBL6, A2PUSV, A2JBL7, A2JG7J, A2JG7H, A3CPES,
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1503245
|End of News
|EQS News Service
1503245 01.12.2022 GMT/BST