Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of bond loans issued by UBS AG, London Branch (504/22)

UBS AG, London Branch has applied to have its bond loans delisted from STO Structured Products NOK. Nasdaq Stockholm AB has approved the application and decided to delist the bond loans. Short name: UBSO GTM 4304 ISIN: NO0011142010 Trading code: UBSO_GTM_4304 Short name: UBSO GTM 4303 ISIN: NO0011142028 Trading code: UBSO_GTM_4303 The last day of trading will be on December 01, 2022. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance on telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com.