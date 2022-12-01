

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - Hyundai Motor America reported Thursday that it sold a total of 63,305 units in the month of November, up 43 percent from last year's 44,345 units, driven by new November sales records for Elantra HEV, Santa Cruz, Santa Fe, Santa Fe HEV, Tucson, Tucson HEV and Kona EV.



Hyundai's retail sales of 56,592 units represented a 28 percent year-over-year increase from November 2021. Hyundai eco-friendly vehicle sales of 7,550 represented 13 percent of retail and a 39% year-over-year increase.



Hyundai fleet sales remained at 1.4% of total volume for the year.



