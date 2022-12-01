AEG Hosts 10th Annual Thanksgiving Celebration at L.A. LIVE'S The Novo

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 1, 2022 / In celebration of Thanksgiving, on November 24, AEG hosted nearly 300 local families and U.S. Veterans for a full course Thanksgiving dinner at The Novo at L.A. LIVE in downtown Los Angeles. The celebration marked the 10th year that AEG employees volunteered to prepare and serve meals to families across the city.

"At AEG, one of our core values is to give back and support the communities where we operate," said Anette Padilla, AEG's Director of Community Foundation and Social Impact. "We are proud of our employees for making that core value a reality at this Thanksgiving celebration and throughout the year. Their efforts demonstrate the true power of community."

Families and service members were invited to the dinner through AEG's partnerships with select local nonprofit organizations, including U.S. Vets -Inglewood, U.S. Vets - Long Beach, Hope Street Family Center, Salvation Army Red Shield Center, Boyle Heights Technology Youth Center, Job Corps and Proyecto Pastoral.

The annual Thanksgiving dinner at the Novo is part of AEG's Season of Giving, an initiative that encourages the company's employees to volunteer and engage in charitable activities with nonprofit organizations. To learn more about the AEG's philanthropic activities, click here.

