The Spanish government say it will finance five hybrid battery energy storage projects, with a cumulative installed capacity of at least 600 MW. Each project can secure up to €15 million ($15.68 million) in funding.From pv magazine Spain The Spanish government has announced a funding scheme for hybrid energy storage projects that generate electricity from renewable sources. The scheme is part of its Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan (RRTP). The scheme will finance five storage projects with a cumulative installed capacity of at least 600 MW, or equivalent total energy supply. The projects ...

