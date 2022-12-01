Karbon-X Project Inc.: Bolivian Reforestation Project Feasibility Study Complete: Karbon-X To Advance the Project to The Next Phase

CASTLEGAR, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 1, 2022 / Karbon-X Corp. (OTC PINK:KARX) engaged Silviculture Systems Corp. (SCS) to plant over 25,000 Dipteryx Alata (Baru Nut Trees) in the Chiquitania Region of Bolivia in the spring planting season of 2022. The planting initiative was part of a larger Baru Tree Feasibility study that SCS had initiated in which an additional 50,000 trees were planted. The total number of trees planted was over 75,000 which provides an adequate sample size to allow for accurate project forecasts. The study's objective was to gather data on tree growth and retention rates in the area, which provides important insights into carbon sequestration feasibility through reforestation efforts in the region. The Feasibility study was completed by Access Research Evidence and provided essential information on the viability to move to the next phase of the project.

Feasibility study results have shown a retention rate of 90% of all trees planted. This is promising news, as the higher the retention rate from tree planting efforts, the higher the amount of C02 that will be sequestered from our atmosphere.

"The next step for Karbon-X regarding our Bolivian operations is to seek verification of the Bolivian reforestation project through a third-party verification board and the BioCarbon Registry. The feasibility study's data will play an integral role in that process" said Karbon-X CEO, Chad Clovis.

Upon verification of the Bolivian reforestation project, Karbon-X intends to sell carbon offsets from the project on their app which is anticipated for release in early 2023.

Visit Karbon-X.com to learn more about the company and receive platform updates about the upcoming app launch.

About Karbon-X Corp.

Karbon-X Corp is a tech-based carbon marketing company specializing in the sale of carbon offsets to industrial users as well as businesses and everyday people through a mobile APP. The company invests in green projects that have the potential to generate carbon offsets which are then sold on through the mobile APP. Karbon-X provides an opportunity for their online social media community to support projects that are important to them and that positively impact the planet.

