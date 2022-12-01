

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Conair has recalled nearly 66,000 Cuisinart compact blender and juice extractor due to laceration hazard.



According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the nut holding the blender blade assembly can loosen and detach from the base when in use, posing a laceration hazard.



The company has received three reports of incidents in which the blender blade detached during use. In one of the incidents the blade perforated the blender container. No injuries have been reported.



The recall involves certain Cuisinart compact blender and juice extractor combos with model number CBJ-450.



The company has asked its customers to immediately stop using the recalled blender part of the compact blender and juice extractor combos and contact Conair for a free replacement blade assembly. Consumers will receive instructions on how to install the replacement blade assembly after discarding the existing blade assembly, and after verifying disposal of the existing blade assembly.



The recalled products were sold at Crate & Barrel and other department, gourmet and specialty stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com, Macys.com, Kohls.com and other online retailers from November 2021 through August 2022 for about $80.



