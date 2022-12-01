EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: BP p.l.c.
/ Director Declaration
Director Declaration
In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.11(3) BP p.l.c. announces that Amanda Blanc, Independent Non-Executive Director, will become a member of the People & Governance Committee and the Remuneration Committee, effective 1 January 2023.
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
01.12.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|BP p.l.c.
|1 St James's Square
|SW1Y 4PD London
|United Kingdom
|End of News
|EQS News Service
1503471 01.12.2022 CET/CEST