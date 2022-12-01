EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: BP p.l.c. / Director Declaration

Director Declaration

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.11(3) BP p.l.c. announces that Amanda Blanc, Independent Non-Executive Director, will become a member of the People & Governance Committee and the Remuneration Committee, effective 1 January 2023.

