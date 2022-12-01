

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Switzerland stock market ended on a strong note on Thursday after holding firm right through the day's session on positive global cues.



The benchmark SMI ended with a gain of 110.43 points or 0.99% at 11,238.20, after scaling a low of 11,207.56 and a high of 11,283.87 in the session.



Logitech, Lonza Group and Sika gained 3.6 to 4%, while Geberit ended higher by 3%.



Sonova, Partners Group, Alcon, Swiss Life Holding and Swisscom surged 1.7 to 2.5%. Nestle gained 1.23%, while UBS Group and Swiss Re both ended nearly 1% up.



Credit Suisse drifted down 4.36%, while Richemont ended lower by 0.85%.



In the Mid Price Index, Zur Rose soared nearly 15%. AMS gained 2.8%, while Temenos Group, Julius Baer, VAT Group, Ems Chemie Holding, Tecan Group, Belimo HOlding, PSP Swiss Property and SGS gained 1.9 to 2.5%.



On the economic front, Switzerland's consumer price inflation remained unchanged in November, data from the Federal Statistical Office showed.



Consumer prices rose 3% year-on-year in November, the same as seen in October. This was in line with economists' expectations.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices remained stable in November, after a 0.1% rise in the previous month. Economists expected prices to remain unchanged.



Another data from the statistical office showed Switzerland's retail sales declined in October, falling by a working-day adjusted 2.5% year-on-year in the month. On a monthly basis, retail sales fell 2.7% in October.



