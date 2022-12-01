Social Hubb, By D'Andre Moorfield, is the Digital Photo Booth Rental Company Based in Texas That is Taking Over Many Events in the United States

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 1, 2022 / Social Hubb is a digital photo booth rental company based in Texas, which has become an industry leader in photo booth technology and entertainment solutions since its inception in 2019.

They serve customers across the United States, delivering tailored and memorable experiences through partnerships with event planners, bar industry establishments, and catering of corporate events.

"Our in-house, turn-key operation allows us to minimize the cost to our clients and presents us with the unique opportunity to focus on what matters most - creating a customized and memorable solution for your event." Reads their website.

Indeed, Social Hubb's services minimize event costs for their clients. To achieve this, they focus on creating and delivering an on-demand solution to meet their client's every need and make their events memorable.

"Thanks to our vast network of contacts and partnerships, as well as our expertise we have been able to establish our dominance." Says, D'Andre Moorfield , a serial entrepreneur and the CEO of Social Hubb .

The products offered by Social Hubb are available for rental and purchase ready to be used anywhere in the United States. They offer a variety of products, including:

The 360 Booth: a 360 video booth that allows people to create dynamic photos, video boomerangs, and GIFs;

The Magic Mirror: a full-length mirror with an easy-to-use touchscreen interface with colorful, voice-guided animations;

The Halo Booth and The Astro Mirror.

"We specialize in weddings, receptions, baby showers, birthday parties, quinceañeras, pop-up events, and open houses. Anywhere people congregate, we can serve you and will gladly do so." Adds CEO Moorfield.

On their website , potential customers can find more information on how to book Social Hubb's services and more.

To learn more about The Social Hubb, click here .

About Social Hubb

Social Hubb is the industry leader in photo booth technology and entertainment solutions since 2019. They are located in Texas but are able to provide a variety of products and services throughout the United States.

CONTACT:

Paula Henderson

561-768-4444

SOURCE: Social Hubb

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/729762/Social-Hubb-By-DAndre-Moorfield-is-the-Digital-Photo-Booth-Rental-Company-Based-in-Texas-That-is-Taking-Over-Many-Events-in-the-United-States