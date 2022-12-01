

SANTA CLARA (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL):



Earnings: $13.3 million in Q3 vs. -$62.6 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.02 in Q3 vs. -$0.08 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Marvell Technology Group Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of $491.5 million or $0.57 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.59 per share Revenue: $1.54 billion in Q3 vs. $1.21 billion in the same period last year.



