01.12.2022
Best Places to Work: Magrabi earns the Best Place to Work Certification across Middle East for 2022

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Magrabi, a leading eyewear luxury retailer, has been recently recognized as one of the best places to work for 2022. Magrabi outperformed the engagement index with its unique culture, robust professional development, and commitment to employee recognition and appreciation. Some of the assessment results include:

  • 92% of employees said the company is an employer of choice, reflecting its commitment to fostering a high-performance culture
  • 85% of the employees feel a sense of value and respect in the company workplace
  • The certification covers the operations in UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Lebanon, Kuwait, Egypt

Best Places to Work is an international certification program, considered as the 'Platinum Standard' in identifying and recognizing top workplaces around the world, provides employers the opportunity to learn more about the engagement and the satisfaction of their employees and honor those who deliver an outstanding work experience with the highest standards with regards to working conditions.

In a statement from Amin Magrabi, CEO of MAGRABi Group commented "We are honored to be recognized as a Best Place to Work 2022. At MAGRABi, our number one priority is looking after people and that work starts within the Company. This Award is testament to our inclusive culture and commitment to empower our employees, promote gender equality and impact society positively. A huge thank you to everyone in the MAGRABi family, who make it possible."

Therese Magdy, People & Culture Director, said "We believe the key to creating an amazing workplace is to maintain the magic ratio of providing an outstanding employee experience, alongside effectively contributing to the business. At MAGRABi, we work together collaboratively to produce exceptional results, promote wellbeing and support our employees to be the best version of themselves."

Every year in Middle East, the program partners with over 250 organizations, across different industries, to help them measure, benchmark, and improve their HR practices and have access to the tools and expertise they need to deliver effective and sustainable change in their organizations.

For more information, please visit www.bestplacestoworkfor.org

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/magrabi-earns-the-best-place-to-work-certification-across-middle-east-for-2022-301692099.html

