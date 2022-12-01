Encino, California--(Newsfile Corp. - December 1, 2022) - General construction and remodeling company Better Together Builders is pleased to reveal its new solar department, backed up by a new network of leading vendors and supplies to furnish materials wholesale, allowing Better Together Builders to pass on that savings to their clientele.

The company's founder, Yanni Brikman, noticed an increased demand from customers for solar installations based on the latest data showing the many benefits of solar power. Each kWh (kilowatt hour) of solar generated has a significant impact on reducing greenhouse gas emissions, such as CO2, as well as deadly pollutants like sulfur oxides, nitrogen oxides, and particulate matter. Solar can also reduce water consumption.

Brikman states that this renewable energy source is in high demand from his clients, which is why he and his team made the decision to move forward with adding a solar department to the Better Together Builders line of home remodeling and construction options. "We established Better Together Builders because we wanted to take the knowledge and experience of over a decade in the general construction industry and put it to good use in the community," he says.

That means listening to his clients and providing the services they're asking for. The company's professional in-house design service has taken on the new tasks of plotting solar additions into remodeling projects, and is prepared to walk customers through the process of these installations from beginning to end.

"Our passion for environmentally sustainable building is what sets us apart from other contractors," Brikman states. "We use the latest in green efficient materials and methods for optimization in function and innovative design." This commitment to giving back to the planet prompted the move to incorporate solar as a Better Together Builders service.

The company is also now offering 3D rendering and layout prior to the beginning of projects with no additional cost to customers. This can greatly assist in the placement of solar at the optimal locations throughout a construction project. "We want our customers to feel empowered and educated when they hire us, take their vision and bring it to life," says Brikman. "We will treat your project and home with the same level of care as we would our own."

The high focus on quality also contributed to the addition of the solar department at Better Together Builders. "We have a very high standard of workmanship," Brikman reveals. "Our customers expect nothing but the best, and customer service truly is our passion. We build relationships, not just houses."

The new solar department is part of the Better Together Builders expansion plan, which includes new locations in additional states outside of California. The team is dedicated to providing the highest quality craftsmanship while excelling at customer satisfaction.

"We need to leave this world better than we found it," Brikman says, which is why he and his team are dedicated to the application of solar throughout their newest remodeling and construction projects.

Better Together Builders is a fully licensed, bonded, and insured general construction and remodeling company based in Encino, California. The company specializes in ADU (additional dwelling unit) design and construction, room additions, complete home remodeling, kitchen remodeling, bathroom remodeling, and more.

Website: https://bettertogetherbuilders.com/

Email: info@bettertogetherbuilders.com/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/146460