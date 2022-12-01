The Vokol Group: Uplift Education Hosts Monumental College and Career March at 11 North Texas High School Campuses

Annual event celebrates Scholars' success in applying to college, the military, or a career pathway

Uplift Education celebrates students on their path to success with the College and Career March. This event is a powerful symbol of educational equity - the idea that college and a sustainable career can and needs to be accessible for every student, regardless of background or circumstance.

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / December 1, 2022 / Uplift Education's College and Career March presents students with the opportunity to celebrate their success in applying to college, the military, or a career pathway. This high-energy event on December 2, 2022, kicks off the final semester for Uplift's seniors as they begin to make concrete decisions for their next steps in life. Seniors make their way to a symbolic mailbox and drop in letters that will start the trajectory for their future. Whether the envelopes contain an application to a college, trade school, the military, or a letter to a potential employer, this is the moment when Uplift students put their years of hard work and planning into action.

This event also allows underclassmen and siblings of seniors a glimpse into what's in store for them when they become seniors. This event brings 958 seniors at 11 high schools across the network to "march" through crowds of fellow students, staff, community supporters, and family, cheering them on as they make their way to the mailbox.

While Uplift believes that a college degree is the best pathway to achieve a comfortable income and a fulfilling life, they also acknowledge that college might not be the right path for every graduate. The career component of this event is inclusive of all students and their aspirations posthigh school. Uplift not only helps students get into their best-fit college but also provides college persistence support and career counseling post-graduation. For those students who chose to pursue a career out of high school, Uplift provides support to alternative pathways for earning college credit, guidance for obtaining training for in-demand jobs, apprenticeships, and more. The future of Uplift Seniors is Bright!

Uplift students earn college degrees at a rate four times the national average for low-income students and more than twice the average of low-income students in the state of Texas. 100% of Uplift's eligible high schools were named among the Best High Schools in the nation by the U.S. News & World Report for 2022.

Uplift Education is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to changing the lives of teachers, families, and, most importantly, students. With a network of 45 college preparatory, public charter schools in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, Uplift offers students of any background the powerful chance to study within a multidisciplinary curriculum and prepare for the college career they deserve. Uplift is the largest International Baccalaureate district in Texas and the #2 IB district in the nation because of the number of holistic extracurricular and educational programs. The incredible educators in the Uplift network guide and teach over 23,000 students in Pre-K- 12 grades, with the majority being low-income and minority students who will be the first in their family to attend college. For more information Uplift's mission and their blind lottery selection system,

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Kimberly Esparza

Marketing Manager

Kesparza@uplifteducation.org

469-358-6924

SOURCE: The Vokol Group

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/729777/Uplift-Education-Hosts-Monumental-College-and-Career-March-at-11-North-Texas-High-School-Campuses