Freitag, 02.12.2022

PR Newswire
02.12.2022 | 02:52
112 Leser
Hyundai Motor Company Releases N Brand Rolling Lab Development Video with Sneak Peek of IONIQ 5 N

  • Video shows how Hyundai's N Brand is using 'rolling lab' R&D vehicles to bring electrification technologies to next-generation high-performance models
  • RN22e and N Vision 74 are advancing battery electric and hydrogen hybrid technologies, respectively, to achieve N Brand's near term and mid- to long-term visions for electrified high-performance
  • The video also provides the first sneak peek of IONIQ 5 N wrapped in an N-specific camouflage membrane with a pattern of pixels and checkered flags

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor Company today released a video about its high-performance N Brand and the RN22e and N Vision 74 rolling labs that are facilitating its electrified future. The video also features a glimpse of IONIQ 5 N, making its first official appearance, wrapped in a special camouflage pattern of pixels and checkered flags. (Watch it here.)

Hyundai Motor Company Releases N Brand Rolling Lab Development Video with Sneak Peek of IONIQ 5 N

The video provides an inside look at the development process of N Brand's rolling labs. This video vividly reveals the development process of the two rolling labs (RN22e and N Vision 74).

The video shows how RN22e is combining E-GMP and other advanced technologies to achieve N Brand's performance pillars of Corner Rascal, Racetrack Capability and Everyday Sports Car. N Vision 74 is a hydrogen hybrid rolling lab that shows N Brand's mid- to long-term vision for high-performance vehicles.

The video includes a cameo appearance by IONIQ 5 N wrapped in an N-specific camouflage membrane with a pattern of pixels and checkered flags, representing driving fun in the electrified era. In its first-ever appearance, IONIQ 5 N is seen running side by side with RN22e and N Vision 74 for about three seconds.

"Hyundai N Brand is one of the fastest evolving high-performance brands in the world. All of our plans are on the right track to be carried out in line with our vision for electrification," said Till Wartenberg, Vice President of N Brand Management & Motorsport sub-division at Hyundai Motor Company. "The success story of rolling labs highlighted by RN22e is a perfect prelude to our N Brand's very first battery electric production model, the IONIQ 5 N, coming soon."

More information about Hyundai Motor and its products can be found at: http://worldwide.hyundai.com or http://globalpr.hyundai.com

Hyundai Motor Company Releases N Brand Rolling Lab Development Video with Sneak Peek of IONIQ 5 N


Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1960348/N_Vision_74.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1960349/RN22e.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1761625/Hyundai_Motor_Group_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hyundai-motor-company-releases-n-brand-rolling-lab-development-video-with-sneak-peek-of-ioniq-5-n-301692171.html

© 2022 PR Newswire
