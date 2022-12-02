Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 02.12.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
6.000% oder 10.000% Kursgewinn? Zündet jetzt die Kursgranate?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0LHC1 ISIN: NO0010345853 Ticker-Symbol: ARC 
Tradegate
01.12.22
15:59 Uhr
32,970 Euro
+0,380
+1,17 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
OBX
EURONEXT-100
1-Jahres-Chart
AKER BP ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AKER BP ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
32,43032,78008:55
0,0000,00008:56
PR Newswire
02.12.2022 | 07:28
138 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Aker Solutions ASA: Aker BP's Board Approves Field Development Projects

LYSAKER, Norway, Dec. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker BP's board of directors yesterday decided that Aker BP will vote for the approval of the NOAKA field development project, the Valhall PWP-Fenris project, the Skarv Satellite project and the Utsira High projects. Aker BP is the operator of these development projects, which are predominantly planned to be executed together with Aker BP's alliance partners.

The final decisions to submit the Plan for Development and Operation (PDO) to Norwegian authorities are scheduled to take place in the respective license partnerships during the first half of December. If the PDOs are approved by the respective license partnerships the plan is to submit the PDOs to the authorities before year-end.

Aker Solutions has through the Aker BP alliance models executed the Front-End Engineering and Design (FEED) work for these projects over the last year, under a single source supplier setting. Aker Solutions expects that the abovementioned projects combined could lead to contract awards worth around NOK 45 billion of order intake in December 2022, subject to the PDO submission in mid-December 2022.

Media Contact:
Torbjørn Andersen, mob: +47 928 85 542, email: torbjorn.andersen@akersolutions.com

Investor Contact:
Fredrik Berge, mob: +47 450 32 090, email: fredrik.berge@akersolutions.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/aker-solutions-asa-aker-bps-board-approves-field-development-projects-301692295.html

AKER BP-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Diesen Artikel auf Deutsch lesen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.