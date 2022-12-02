Anzeige
Correction: AB Linas Agro Group investors calendar for the 2023

A list of key information disclosure dates in 2023:

February 28, 2023Interim half-year unaudited report for FY 2022/2023.
March 1, 2023Investor Conference Webinar to introduce unaudited financial and activity results for the half-year of FY 2022/2023.
May 31, 2023Interim unaudited report for 9 months of FY 2022/2023.
June 1, 2023Investor Conference Webinar to introduce unaudited financial and activity results for 9 months of FY 2022/2023.
August 31, 2023Interim unaudited report for 12 months of FY 2022/2023.
September 4, 2023Investor Conference Webinar to introduce unaudited financial and activity results for 12 months of FY 2022/2023.
Week 40 (Oct 2-6, 2023)Notice on Annual General Meeting of shareholders.
Week 43 (Oct 23-27, 2023)Resolutions of the Annual General Meeting of shareholders and Annual audited results for FY 2022/2023.
November 30, 2023Interim unaudited report for 3 months of 2023/2024 financial year.
December 1, 2023Investor Conference Webinar to introduce unaudited financial and activity results for 3 months of FY 2023/2024.

The person authorized to provide additional information:

CFO
Mažvydas Šileika
Mob. +370 619 19 403
E-mail m.sileika@linasagro.lt


