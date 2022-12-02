Correction: AB Linas Agro Group investors calendar for the 2023

A list of key information disclosure dates in 2023:



February 28, 2023 Interim half-year unaudited report for FY 2022/2023.

March 1, 2023 Investor Conference Webinar to introduce unaudited financial and activity results for the half-year of FY 2022/2023.

May 31, 2023 Interim unaudited report for 9 months of FY 2022/2023.

June 1, 2023 Investor Conference Webinar to introduce unaudited financial and activity results for 9 months of FY 2022/2023.

August 31, 2023 Interim unaudited report for 12 months of FY 2022/2023.

September 4, 2023 Investor Conference Webinar to introduce unaudited financial and activity results for 12 months of FY 2022/2023.

Week 40 (Oct 2-6, 2023) Notice on Annual General Meeting of shareholders.

Week 43 (Oct 23-27, 2023) Resolutions of the Annual General Meeting of shareholders and Annual audited results for FY 2022/2023.

November 30, 2023 Interim unaudited report for 3 months of 2023/2024 financial year.