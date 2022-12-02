Leeward Renewable Energy has switched on the 100 MW Rabbitbrush solar array in California. It includes a 20 MW/50 MWh battery energy storage system and will sell electricity to two community-owned electricity suppliers under a 15-year power purchase agreement.From pv magazine USA US-based developer Leeward Renewable Energy has started commercial operations at the Rabbitbrush solar plant in Kern County, California. The 100 MW project is co-located with 20 MW/50 MWh of energy storage capacity, with 415,000 thin-film PV modules and lithium-ion batteries. It will sell electricity to Central Coast ...

