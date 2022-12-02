DJ Amundi Index Equity Global Multi Smart Allocation Scientific Beta UCITS ETF DR - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Index Equity Global Multi Smart Allocation Scientific Beta UCITS ETF DR - USD (C) (SMRU LN) Amundi Index Equity Global Multi Smart Allocation Scientific Beta UCITS ETF DR - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 02-Dec-2022 / 09:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi Index Equity Global Multi Smart Allocation Scientific Beta UCITS ETF DR - USD (C)

DEALING DATE: 01-Dec-2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 555.0359

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 6040

CODE: SMRU LN

ISIN: LU1602145200

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU1602145200 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SMRU LN Sequence No.: 205672 EQS News ID: 1503609 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1503609&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 02, 2022 03:16 ET (08:16 GMT)