"Our global team delivered another strong quarter, exceeding expectations on both the top and bottom lines and releasing a host of platform innovations at our annual ENGAGE conference," said Mark Mader, President and CEO of Smartsheet. "In the current challenging macro environment, customers are turning to Smartsheet to help execute more strategically and efficiently, and are realizing a rapid return on investment. Looking ahead, I am confident in our ability to continue to unlock significant value for our customers, and generate durable, long-term growth with improving profitability."

Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Highlights

Revenue: Total revenue was $199.6 million, an increase of 38% year over year. Subscription revenue was $186.1 million, an increase of 40% year over year. Professional services revenue was $13.5 million, an increase of 12% year over year.

Operating Loss: GAAP operating loss was $42.6 million, or negative 21% of total revenue, compared to GAAP operating loss of $36.0 million, or negative 25% of total revenue, in the third quarter of fiscal 2022. Non-GAAP operating loss was $4.3 million, or negative 2% of total revenue, compared to non-GAAP operating loss of $2.7 million, or negative 2% of total revenue, in the third quarter of fiscal 2022.

Net Loss: GAAP net loss was $40.1 million, compared to GAAP net loss of $36.7 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2022. GAAP net loss per share was $0.31, compared to GAAP net loss per share of $0.29 in the third quarter of fiscal 2022. Non-GAAP net loss was $1.9 million, compared to non-GAAP net loss of $3.4 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2022. Non-GAAP net loss per share was $0.01, compared to non-GAAP net loss per share of $0.03 in the third quarter of fiscal 2022.

Cash Flow: Net operating cash flow was negative $1.8 million, compared to net operating cash flow of negative $2.2 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2022. Free cash flow was negative $4.6 million, compared to free cash flow of negative $6.3 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2022.

Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Business Highlights

Calculated billings were $219.6 million, representing year-over-year growth of 36%

Dollar-based net retention rate was 129%

The number of all customers with annualized contract values ("ACV") of $100,000 or more grew to 1,346, an increase of 55% year over year

The number of all customers with ACV of $50,000 or more grew to 2,962, an increase of 43% year over year

The number of all customers with ACV of $5,000 or more grew to 17,446, an increase of 23% year over year

Average ACV per domain-based customer increased to $7,951, an increase of 25% year over year

Completed Smartsheet's acquisition of Outfit, a brand management, templating and creative automation platform, and integrated Outfit's capabilities into Brandfolder, enhancing its digital asset management platform with powerful automation

Released Portfolio WorkApps, which combines the power of Control Center with the simplicity of WorkApps to streamline project and portfolio management

Introduced Capacity View, a new interactive resource planning view in Resource Management by Smartsheet, that enables customers to visualize the real-time capacity of their teams so they can better plan, prioritize and staff future work

Hosted Smartsheet's annual customer conference, ENGAGE, which brought together thousands of attendees in Seattle to preview the latest Smartsheet features, connect with other Smartsheet customers, and attend trainings that will help them unlock the full value of the platform

Brandfolder by Smartsheet was named the number one digital asset management platform in G2's 2022 Fall Grid Report and has been a leader in the report for 19 consecutive quarters

The section titled "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below contains a description of the non-GAAP financial measures with a reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP information. The section titled "Definitions of Business Metrics" contains definitions of certain non-financial metrics provided within this earnings release.

Financial Outlook

For the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023, the Company currently expects:

Total revenue of $205 million to $207 million, representing year-over-year growth of 30% to 32%

Non-GAAP operating loss of $2 million to $0

Non-GAAP net loss per share of $0.02 to $0.00, assuming basic and diluted weighted average shares outstanding of approximately 131.5 million

For the full fiscal year 2023, the Company currently expects:

Total revenue of $760 million to $762 million, representing year-over-year growth of 38%

Calculated billings of $878 million to $885 million, representing year-over-year growth of 33% to 34%

Non-GAAP operating loss of $45 million to $43 million

Non-GAAP net loss per share of $0.31 to $0.30, assuming basic and diluted weighted average shares outstanding of approximately 130 million

Free cash flow of $5 million

We have not reconciled free cash flow guidance to net cash from operating activities because we do not provide guidance on the reconciling items between net cash from operating activities and free cash flow, due to the uncertainty regarding, and the potential variability of, these items. The actual amount of such reconciling items will have a significant impact on our free cash flow. Accordingly, a reconciliation of net cash from operating activities to free cash flow guidance is not available without unreasonable effort. We do not provide reconciliation of calculated billings guidance as its components are solely revenue and deferred revenue, and guidance for revenue is already provided.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking" statements that are based on our management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about Smartsheet's outlook for the fourth fiscal quarter and the full fiscal year ending January 31, 2023, and Smartsheet's expectations regarding possible or assumed business strategies, potential growth and innovation opportunities, new products, and potential market opportunities.

Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts and can be identified by terms such as "believe," "continue," "could," "potential," "remain," "will," "would," or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties related to: our ability to achieve future growth and sustain our growth rate; our ability to attract and retain customers and increase sales to our customers; our ability to develop and release new products and services and to scale our platform; our ability to increase adoption of our platform through our self-service model; our ability to maintain and grow our relationships with strategic partners; the highly competitive and rapidly evolving market in which we participate; our ability to identify targets for, execute on, or realize the benefits of, potential acquisitions; our international expansion strategies; and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Further information on risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from forecasted results is included in our filings with the SEC, including our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended October 31, 2022 to be filed with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable as of this date. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons if actual results differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our condensed consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, we use certain non-GAAP financial measures, as described below, to understand and evaluate our core operating performance. These non-GAAP financial measures, which may be different than similarly titled measures used by other companies, are presented to enhance investors' overall understanding of our financial performance and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to such GAAP measures can be found in the accompanying financial statements included with this press release.

We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information about our financial performance, enhance the overall understanding of our past performance and future prospects, and allow for greater transparency with respect to important metrics used by our management for financial and operational decision-making. We are presenting these non-GAAP financial metrics to assist investors in seeing our financial performance through the eyes of management, and because we believe that these measures provide an additional tool for investors to use in comparing our core financial performance over multiple periods with other companies in our industry.

We define non-GAAP operating loss as GAAP operating loss excluding share-based compensation expense, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, one-time costs associated with mergers and acquisitions, lease restructuring costs, and litigation expenses and settlements related to matters that are outside the ordinary course of our business. We define non-GAAP net loss as GAAP net loss excluding non-recurring income tax adjustments associated with mergers and acquisitions and the same exclusions that are used to derive non-GAAP operating loss. There are a number of limitations related to the use of these non-GAAP measures as compared to GAAP operating loss and net loss, including that the non-GAAP measures exclude share-based compensation expense, which has been, and will continue to be for the foreseeable future, a significant recurring expense in our business and an important part of our compensation strategy.

We use the non-GAAP financial measure of free cash flow, which is defined as GAAP net cash flows from operating activities, reduced by cash used for purchases of property and equipment (inclusive of spend on internal-use software). We believe free cash flow is an important liquidity measure of the cash that is available, after capital expenditures and operational expenses, for investment in our business and to make acquisitions. Free cash flow is useful to investors as a liquidity measure because it measures our ability to generate or use cash. Once our business needs and obligations are met, cash can be used to maintain a strong balance sheet and invest in future growth. There are a number of limitations related to the use of free cash flow as compared to net cash from operating activities, including that free cash flow includes capital expenditures, the benefits of which are realized in periods subsequent to those when expenditures are made.

We define calculated billings as total revenue plus the change in deferred revenue in the period. Because we recognize subscription revenue ratably over the subscription term, calculated billings can be used to measure our subscription sales activity for a particular period, to compare subscription sales activity across particular periods, and as an indicator of future subscription revenue.

Definitions of Business Metrics

Average ACV per domain-based customer

We define average ACV per domain-based customer as total outstanding ACV for domain-based subscriptions as of the end of the reporting period divided by the number of domain-based customers as of the same date. We define domain-based customers as organizations with a unique email domain name.

Dollar-based net retention rate

We calculate dollar-based net retention rate as of a period end by starting with the ACV from the cohort of all customers as of the 12 months prior to such period end, or Prior Period ACV. We then calculate the ACV from these same customers as of the current period end, or Current Period ACV. Current Period ACV includes any upsells and is net of contraction or attrition over the trailing 12 months, but excludes subscription revenue from new customers in the current period. We then divide the total Current Period ACV by the total Prior Period ACV to arrive at the dollar-based net retention rate. Any ACV obtained through merger and acquisition transactions does not affect the dollar-based net retention rate until one year from the date on which the transaction closed.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet (NYSE: SMAR) is the enterprise platform for modern work management. By aligning people and technology so organizations can move faster and drive innovation, Smartsheet enables its millions of users to achieve more. Visit www.smartsheet.com to learn more.

Disclosure of Material Information

Smartsheet announces material information to its investors using SEC filings, press releases, public conference calls, and on its investor relations page of the company's website at https://investors.smartsheet.com.

SMARTSHEET INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended October 31, Nine Months Ended October 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue Subscription $ 186,070 $ 132,597 $ 514,879 $ 361,720 Professional services 13,507 12,031 39,699 31,726 Total revenue 199,577 144,628 554,578 393,446 Cost of revenue Subscription 29,294 18,253 82,154 55,155 Professional services 13,569 11,162 38,418 28,298 Total cost of revenue 42,863 29,415 120,572 83,453 Gross profit 156,714 115,213 434,006 309,993 Operating expenses Research and development 50,526 41,151 156,829 116,704 Sales and marketing 120,116 83,114 359,522 231,613 General and administrative 28,629 26,928 94,873 79,567 Total operating expenses 199,271 151,193 611,224 427,884 Loss from operations (42,557 ) (35,980 ) (177,218 ) (117,891 ) Interest income 2,344 12 4,013 35 Other income (expense), net 593 (651 ) 1,389 112 Loss before income tax provision (39,620 ) (36,619 ) (171,816 ) (117,744 ) Income tax provision 517 99 1,091 214 Net loss $ (40,137 ) $ (36,718 ) $ (172,907 ) $ (117,958 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.31 ) $ (0.29 ) $ (1.33 ) $ (0.94 ) Weighted-average shares outstanding used to compute net loss per share, basic and diluted 130,634 126,118 129,611 125,157

Share-based compensation expense included in the condensed consolidated statements of operations was as follows (in thousands, unaudited): Three Months Ended October 31, Nine Months Ended October 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Cost of subscription revenue $ 2,517 $ 1,629 $ 7,977 $ 4,726 Cost of professional services revenue 1,436 1,034 4,669 2,648 Research and development 13,317 10,095 44,906 28,426 Sales and marketing 14,068 9,595 45,520 28,566 General and administrative 6,732 5,707 24,386 16,186 Total share-based compensation expense $ 38,070 $ 28,060 $ 127,458 $ 80,552

SMARTSHEET INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except share data) (unaudited) October 31, 2022 January 31, 2022 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 194,404 $ 449,074 Short-term investments 240,320 - Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $5,250 and $7,561, respectively 148,466 151,138 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 35,190 34,390 Total current assets 618,380 634,602 Restricted cash 181 17 Deferred commissions 110,038 91,312 Property and equipment, net 39,409 36,835 Operating lease right-of-use assets 61,233 67,171 Intangible assets, net 41,360 44,096 Goodwill 141,004 125,605 Other long-term assets 2,800 3,194 Total assets $ 1,014,405 $ 1,002,832 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 3,874 $ 1,506 Accrued compensation and related benefits 54,670 66,744 Other accrued liabilities 27,387 18,901 Operating lease liabilities, current 19,132 18,003 Deferred revenue 383,170 332,285 Total current liabilities 488,233 437,439 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 51,361 58,237 Deferred revenue, non-current 2,181 2,377 Other long-term liabilities 73 - Total liabilities 541,848 498,053 Shareholders' equity Preferred stock, no par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued or outstanding as of October 31, 2022 and January 31, 2022 - - Class A common stock, no par value; 500,000,000 shares authorized, 130,869,093 shares issued and outstanding as of October 31, 2022; 500,000,000 shares authorized, 127,809,525 shares issued and outstanding as of January 31, 2022 - - Class B common stock, no par value; 500,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding as of October 31, 2022; 500,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding as of January 31, 2022 - - Additional paid-in capital 1,189,485 1,047,313 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,487 ) - Accumulated deficit (715,441 ) (542,534 ) Total shareholders' equity 472,557 504,779 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,014,405 $ 1,002,832

SMARTSHEET INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (unaudited) Nine Months Ended October 31, 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (172,907 ) $ (117,958 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Share-based compensation expense 127,458 80,067 Depreciation and amortization 18,476 15,226 Net amortization of premiums (discounts) on investments (1,198 ) - Amortization of deferred commission costs 36,712 31,175 Unrealized foreign currency (gain) loss (760 ) 136 Non-cash operating lease costs 11,631 11,101 Impairment of long-lived assets 1,544 - Other (1,636 ) - Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 2,739 (3,704 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (894 ) (13,085 ) Other long-term assets (336 ) 678 Accounts payable 1,356 (1,079 ) Other accrued liabilities 8,494 6,257 Accrued compensation and related benefits (10,975 ) 4,174 Deferred commissions (55,438 ) (50,174 ) Deferred revenue 49,673 43,750 Other long-term liabilities 37 - Operating lease liabilities (10,581 ) (9,924 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 3,395 (3,360 ) Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of short-term investments (384,363 ) - Maturities of short-term investments 144,548 - Purchase of long-term investments - (1,000 ) Purchases of property and equipment (4,175 ) (9,169 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 94 - Proceeds from liquidation of an investment 622 - Capitalized internal-use software development costs (5,826 ) (5,509 ) Payments for business acquisition, net of cash and restricted cash acquired (20,342 ) - Net cash used in investing activities (269,442 ) (15,678 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from exercise of stock options 4,499 9,173 Taxes paid related to net share settlement of restricted stock units (3,082 ) (4,914 ) Proceeds from contributions to Employee Stock Purchase Plan 9,959 12,969 Net cash provided by financing activities 11,376 17,228 Effects of changes in foreign currency exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (131 ) (134 ) Change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (254,802 ) (1,944 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 449,680 442,348 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 194,878 $ 440,404

Supplemental disclosures Cash paid for income tax $ 224 $ 150 Accrued purchases of property and equipment, including internal-use software 1,727 726 Share-based compensation expense capitalized in internal-use software development costs 2,452 1,495 Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for new operating lease liabilities 7,230 742 Right-of-use assets reductions related to operating lease terminations and impairments 1,535 -

SMARTSHEET INC. Reconciliation from GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited) Reconciliation from GAAP to non-GAAP operating loss and operating margin Three Months Ended October 31, Nine Months Ended October 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (dollars in thousands) Loss from operations $ (42,557 ) $ (35,980 ) $ (177,218 ) $ (117,891 ) Add: Share-based compensation expense(1) 38,429 28,060 128,493 80,552 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets(2) 2,627 2,517 7,594 7,551 One-time acquisition costs 151 - 612 17 Litigation expenses and settlements(3) (4,500 ) 2,750 (4,500 ) 10,000 Lease restructuring costs(4) 1,544 - 1,544 - Non-GAAP operating loss $ (4,306 ) $ (2,653 ) $ (43,475 ) $ (19,771 ) Operating margin (21 )% (25 )% (32 )% (30 )% Non-GAAP operating margin (2 )% (2 )% (8 )% (5 )% (1) Includes amortization related to share-based compensation that was capitalized in internal-use software and other assets in previous periods. (2) Consists entirely of amortization of intangible assets that were recorded as part of purchase accounting and contribute to revenue generation. The amortization of intangible assets related to acquisitions will recur in future periods until such intangible assets have been fully amortized. (3) Relates to matters that are outside the ordinary course of our business. (4) Includes charges related to the reassessment of our real estate lease portfolio.

Reconciliation from GAAP to non-GAAP net loss Three Months Ended October 31, Nine Months Ended October 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (in thousands) Net loss $ (40,137 ) $ (36,718 ) $ (172,907 ) $ (117,958 ) Add: Share-based compensation expense(1) 38,429 28,060 128,493 80,552 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets(2) 2,627 2,517 7,594 7,551 One-time acquisition costs 151 - 612 17 Litigation expenses and settlements(3) (4,500 ) 2,750 (4,500 ) 10,000 Lease restructuring costs(4) 1,544 - 1,544 - Non-GAAP net loss $ (1,886 ) $ (3,391 ) $ (39,164 ) $ (19,838 ) (1) Includes amortization related to share-based compensation that was capitalized in internal-use software and other assets in previous periods. (2) Consists entirely of amortization of intangible assets that were recorded as part of purchase accounting and contribute to revenue generation. The amortization of intangible assets related to acquisitions will recur in future periods until such intangible assets have been fully amortized. (3) Relates to matters that are outside the ordinary course of our business. (4) Includes charges related to the reassessment of our real estate lease portfolio.

SMARTSHEET INC. Reconciliation from GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited) Anti-dilutive shares October 31, 2022 2021 (in thousands) Shares subject to outstanding common stock awards 11,380 10,926 Shares issuable pursuant to the 2018 Employee Stock Purchase Plan 126 43 Total potentially dilutive shares 11,506 10,969

Reconciliation from net operating cash flow to free cash flow Three Months Ended October 31, Nine Months Ended October 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (in thousands) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ (1,773 ) $ (2,161 ) $ 3,395 $ (3,360 ) Less: Purchases of property and equipment (1,168 ) (2,194 ) (4,175 ) (9,169 ) Capitalized internal-use software development costs (1,705 ) (1,953 ) (5,826 ) (5,509 ) Free cash flow $ (4,646 ) $ (6,308 ) $ (6,606 ) $ (18,038 )

Reconciliation from revenue to calculated billings Three Months Ended October 31, Nine Months Ended October 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (in thousands) Total revenue $ 199,577 $ 144,628 $ 554,578 $ 393,446 Add: Deferred revenue (end of period) 385,351 267,748 385,351 267,748 Less: Deferred revenue (beginning of period) 365,346 250,826 334,662 223,997 Calculated billings $ 219,582 $ 161,550 $ 605,267 $ 437,197

SMARTSHEET INC. Reconciliation from GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited) Reconciliation from GAAP to non-GAAP operating loss guidance Q4 FY 2023 FY 2023 Low High Low High (in millions) Loss from operations $ (63.0 ) $ (61.0 ) $ (239.7 ) $ (237.7 ) Add: Share-based compensation expense(1) 52.0 52.0 180.5 180.5 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets(2) 3.0 3.0 10.6 10.6 One-time costs of acquisition - - 0.6 0.6 Litigation expenses and settlements(3) - - (4.5 ) (4.5 ) Lease restructuring costs(4) 6.0 6.0 7.5 7.5 Non-GAAP operating loss $ (2.0 ) $ - $ (45.0 ) $ (43.0 ) (1) Includes amortization related to share-based compensation that was capitalized in internal-use software and other assets in previous periods. (2) Consists entirely of amortization of intangible assets that were recorded as part of purchase accounting and contribute to revenue generation. The amortization of intangible assets related to acquisitions will recur in future periods until such intangible assets have been fully amortized. (3) Relates to matters that are outside the ordinary course of our business. (4) Includes charges related to the reassessment of our real estate lease portfolio.

Reconciliation from GAAP to non-GAAP net loss guidance Q4 FY 2023 FY 2023 Low High Low High (in millions) Net loss $ (63.0 ) $ (61.0 ) $ (235.7 ) $ (233.7 ) Add: Share-based compensation expense(1) 52.0 52.0 180.5 180.5 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets(2) 3.0 3.0 10.6 10.6 One-time costs of acquisition - - 0.6 0.6 Litigation expenses and settlements(3) - - (4.5 ) (4.5 ) Lease restructuring costs(4) 6.0 6.0 7.5 7.5 Non-GAAP net loss $ (2.0 ) $ - $ (41.0 ) $ (39.0 ) (1) Includes amortization related to share-based compensation that was capitalized in internal-use software and other assets in previous periods. (2) Consists entirely of amortization of intangible assets that were recorded as part of purchase accounting and contribute to revenue generation. The amortization of intangible assets related to acquisitions will recur in future periods until such intangible assets have been fully amortized. (3) Relates to matters that are outside the ordinary course of our business. (4) Includes charges related to the reassessment of our real estate lease portfolio.

