IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE: TLYS, the "Company") today announced financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 ended October 29, 2022.

"Our third quarter performance was better than we expected and we entered the fourth quarter with reduced inventory per square foot compared to last year," commented Ed Thomas, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Although our November comparable net sales results were weaker than we expected, we saw an improved relative trend during the Black Friday weekend compared to earlier in the month. We are being cautious in our expectations for the fourth quarter, but believe we have the strategies in place to achieve improved performance in fiscal 2023."

Operating Results Overview

It should be noted that the Company's operating results for the comparative periods last year were fueled by unprecedented pent-up consumer demand and the impact of stimulus payments resulting from the pandemic, producing Company-record results for net sales, gross margin, operating income and earnings per share for the third quarter and first thirty-nine weeks of fiscal 2021.

Fiscal 2022 Third Quarter Operating Results Overview

The following comparisons refer to the Company's operating results for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 ended October 29, 2022 versus the third quarter of fiscal 2021 ended October 30, 2021.

Total net sales were $177.8 million, a decrease of $28.2 million or 13.7%, compared to $206.1 million last year. Total comparable net sales, including both physical stores and e-commerce ("e-com"), decreased by 14.9%. Net sales from physical stores were $141.5 million, a decrease of $23.7 million or 14.4%, compared to $165.3 million last year with a comparable store net sales decrease of 15.8%. Net sales from physical stores represented 79.6% of total net sales compared to 80.2% of total net sales last year. The Company ended the third quarter with 247 total stores compared to 243 total stores at the end of the third quarter last year. Net sales from e-com were $36.3 million, a decrease of $4.5 million or 11.1%, compared to $40.8 million last year. E-com net sales represented 20.4% of total net sales compared to 19.8% of total net sales last year.

Gross profit, including buying, distribution, and occupancy costs, was $54.6 million, or 30.7% of net sales, compared to $76.7 million, or 37.2% of net sales, last year. Buying, distribution and occupancy costs deleveraged by 360 basis points collectively due to carrying these costs against a significantly lower level of net sales this year. Product margins declined by 300 basis points primarily due to an increased markdown rate compared to last year, during which we experienced record full price selling with an abnormally low markdown rate.

Selling, general and administrative ("SG&A") expenses were $48.3 million, or 27.1% of net sales, compared to $47.7 million, or 23.2% of net sales, last year. The increase in SG&A dollars was primarily attributable to the impact of wage inflation on store and corporate payroll expenses as well as operating 4 net additional stores compared to last year.

Operating income was $6.3 million, or 3.6% of net sales, compared to $29.0 million, or 14.1% of net sales, last year, due to the combined impact of the factors noted above.

Income tax expense was $1.8 million, or 26.3% of pre-tax income, compared to $8.2 million, or 28.1% of pre-tax income, last year.

Net income was $5.1 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, compared to $20.8 million, or $0.66 per diluted share, last year. Weighted average diluted shares were 30.0 million this year compared to 31.4 million last year.

Fiscal 2022 Year-to-Date Operating Results Overview

The following comparisons refer to the Company's operating results for the first thirty-nine weeks of fiscal 2022 ended October 29, 2022 versus the first thirty-nine weeks of fiscal 2021 ended October 30, 2021.

Total net sales were $491.9 million, a decrease of $79.3 million or 13.9%, compared to $571.2 million last year. Total comparable net sales, including both physical stores and e-com, decreased by 14.9%. Net sales from physical stores were $396.1 million, a decrease of $61.4 million or 13.4%, compared to $457.6 million last year with a comparable store net sales decrease of 14.7%. Net sales from stores represented 80.5% of total net sales compared to 80.1% of total net sales last year. Net sales from e-com were $95.8 million, a decrease of $17.8 million or 15.7%, compared to $113.6 million last year. E-com net sales represented 19.5% of total net sales compared to 19.9% of total net sales last year.

Gross profit including buying, distribution, and occupancy costs, was $150.4 million, or 30.6% of net sales, compared to $206.3 million, or 36.1% of net sales, last year. Buying, distribution and occupancy costs deleveraged by 300 basis points collectively despite being $0.9 million lower than last year due to carrying these costs against a significantly lower level of net sales this year. Product margins declined by 250 basis points primarily due to an increased markdown rate compared to last year, during which we experienced record full price selling with an abnormally low markdown rate.

SG&A expenses were $137.8 million, or 28.0% of net sales, compared to $136.0 million, or 23.8% of net sales, last year. The increase in SG&A dollars was primarily attributable to the impact of wage inflation on store payroll and operating 4 net additional stores compared to last year, as well as increased software as a service cost.

Operating income was $12.6 million, or 2.6% of net sales, compared to $70.3 million, or 12.3% of net sales, last year.

Income tax expense was $3.7 million, or 27.2% of pre-tax income, compared to $17.9 million, or 25.5% of pre-tax income, last year.

Net income was $9.8 million, or $0.32 per diluted share, compared to $52.2 million, or $1.68 per diluted share, last year. Weighted average diluted shares were 30.4 million this year compared to 31.0 million last year.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

As of October 29, 2022, the Company had $105.8 million of cash and marketable securities and no debt outstanding compared to $155.6 million and no debt outstanding at the end of the third quarter last year. Since the end of last year's third quarter, the Company paid cash dividends to stockholders of $30.9 million in December 2021 and repurchased 1,258,330 shares of its common stock for a total of $10.9 million pursuant to its previously-announced stock repurchase program.

The Company ended the third quarter with inventories per square foot down 6.9% compared to last year, a significant improvement from being up 4.1% relative to last year at the end of this year's second quarter.

Total year-to-date capital expenditures at the end of the third quarter were $11.9 million this year compared to $10.9 million last year. For fiscal 2022 as a whole, the Company expects its total capital expenditures to be approximately $19 million inclusive of 11 new store openings.

Fiscal 2022 Fourth Quarter Outlook

Total comparable net sales through November 29, 2022, including both physical stores and e-com, decreased by 18.5% relative to the comparable period last year. For Thanksgiving weekend, Thursday through Cyber Monday, total comparable net sales decreased by 13.4% compared to last year. Based on these results, current and historical trends, and anticipating that fourth quarter sales performance will revert to a more traditional holiday cadence, including being the largest sales quarter of the year, the Company currently estimates that its fiscal 2022 fourth quarter net sales will be in the range of approximately $183 million to $188 million. The Company currently expects SG&A expenses to be in the range of approximately $54 million to $55 million, pre-tax income to be in the range of approximately $0.8 million to $2.6 million, and estimated income tax rate to be approximately 27%. The Company currently expects its earnings per diluted share to be in the range of $0.02 to $0.06 based on estimated weighted average diluted shares of approximately 29.9 million. This compares to $204.5 million in net sales and $0.38 in earnings per diluted share for the fourth quarter of last year.

The current business environment remains subject to many unpredictable risks and uncertainties including with respect to, among others, the current inflationary environment, continuing supply chain difficulties, labor challenges, the COVID-19 pandemic, geopolitical concerns, and how consumer behavior may change relative to any of these factors as well as last year's historical anomalies of pent-up demand coming out of pandemic-related restrictions and federal stimulus payments. As a result, the Company's estimates concerning its projected business performance may change at any time and there can be no guarantee that the Company's current estimates will be accurate.

Fiscal 2023 Capital Expenditure Plans

The Company currently expects its total capital expenditures for fiscal 2023 not to exceed $25 million, inclusive of up to 15 new stores and upgrades to certain distribution and information technology systems.

Conference Call Information

A conference call to discuss these financial results is scheduled for today, December 1, 2022, at 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT). Investors and analysts interested in participating in the call are invited to dial (877) 407-4018 (domestic) or (201) 689-8471 (international). The conference call will also be available to interested parties through a live webcast at www.tillys.com. Please visit the website and select the "Investor Relations" link at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to register and download any necessary software. A telephone replay of the call will be available until December 8, 2022, by dialing (844) 512-2921 (domestic) or (412) 317-6671 (international) and entering the conference identification number: 13734299.

About Tillys

Tillys is a leading, destination specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories and hardgoods for young men, young women, boys and girls with an extensive selection of iconic global, emerging, and proprietary brands rooted in an active, outdoor and social lifestyle. Tillys is headquartered in Irvine, California and currently operates 249 total stores across 33 states, as well as its website, www.tillys.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In particular, statements regarding the overall effect of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, including its impacts on us, our operations, or our future financial condition or operating results, our current operating expectations in light of historical results, expectations regarding customer traffic, our supply chain, and inflation, our ability to properly manage our inventory levels, and any other statements about our future cash position, financial flexibility, expectations, plans, intentions, beliefs or prospects expressed by management are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs, but they involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic (including any surges in the number of cases related thereto, or other weather, epidemics, pandemics, or other public health issues), supply chain difficulties, and inflation on our business and operations, and our ability to respond thereto, our ability to respond to changing customer preferences and trends, attract customer traffic at our stores and online, execute our growth and long-term strategies, expand into new markets, grow our e-commerce business, effectively manage our inventory and costs, effectively compete with other retailers, attract talented employees, enhance awareness of our brand and brand image, general consumer spending patterns and levels, the markets generally, our ability to satisfy our financial obligations, including under our credit facility and our leases, and other factors that are detailed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including those detailed in the section titled "Risk Factors" and in our other filings with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and on our website at www.tillys.com under the heading "Investor Relations". Readers are urged not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. We do not undertake any obligation to update or alter any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. This release should be read in conjunction with our financial statements and notes thereto contained in our Form 10-K.

Tilly's, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except par value)

(unaudited) October 29,

2022 January 29,

2022 October 30,

2021 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 75,786 $ 42,201 $ 59,392 Marketable securities 29,985 97,027 96,237 Receivables 11,352 6,705 8,881 Merchandise inventories 81,589 65,645 86,692 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 16,036 16,400 9,682 Total current assets 214,748 227,978 260,884 Operating lease assets 222,664 216,508 226,547 Property and equipment, net 51,279 47,530 49,392 Deferred tax assets 10,261 11,446 11,894 Other assets 1,488 1,361 1,520 TOTAL ASSETS $ 500,440 $ 504,823 $ 550,237 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 30,225 $ 28,144 $ 46,378 Accrued expenses 17,239 19,073 20,084 Deferred revenue 13,859 17,096 13,568 Accrued compensation and benefits 9,756 17,056 17,106 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 50,047 51,504 51,717 Current portion of operating lease liabilities, related party 2,771 2,533 2,582 Other liabilities 806 761 727 Total current liabilities 124,703 136,167 152,162 Long-term liabilities: Noncurrent portion of operating lease liabilities 176,621 171,965 182,700 Noncurrent portion of operating lease liabilities, related party 23,129 21,000 21,625 Other liabilities 455 978 1,112 Total long-term liabilities 200,205 193,943 205,437 Total liabilities 324,908 330,110 357,599 Stockholders' equity: Common stock (Class A) 23 24 24 Common stock (Class B) 7 7 7 Preferred stock - - - Additional paid-in capital 168,749 166,929 165,983 Retained earnings 6,634 7,754 26,616 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 119 (1 ) 8 Total stockholders' equity 175,532 174,713 192,638 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 500,440 $ 504,823 $ 550,237

Tilly's, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Income

(In thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited) Thirteen Weeks Ended Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended October 29,

2022 October 30,

2021 October 29,

2022 October 30,

2021 Net sales $ 177,847 $ 206,096 $ 491,930 $ 571,205 Cost of goods sold (includes buying, distribution, and occupancy costs) 122,346 128,612 338,870 362,751 Rent expense, related party 918 745 2,680 2,149 Total cost of goods sold (includes buying, distribution, and occupancy costs) 123,264 129,357 341,550 364,900 Gross profit 54,583 76,739 150,380 206,305 Selling, general and administrative expenses 48,134 47,609 137,405 135,607 Rent expense, related party 134 133 400 400 Total selling, general and administrative expenses 48,268 47,742 137,805 136,007 Operating income 6,315 28,997 12,575 70,298 Other income (expense), net 675 (1 ) 862 (219 ) Income before income taxes 6,990 28,996 13,437 70,079 Income tax expense 1,841 8,162 3,656 17,888 Net income $ 5,149 $ 20,834 $ 9,781 $ 52,191 Basic earnings per share of Class A and Class B common stock $ 0.17 $ 0.67 $ 0.32 $ 1.72 Diluted earnings per share of Class A and Class B common stock $ 0.17 $ 0.66 $ 0.32 $ 1.68 Weighted average basic shares outstanding 29,894 30,915 30,226 30,429 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 30,050 31,352 30,428 31,016

Tilly's, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands)

(unaudited) Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended October 29,

2022 October 30,

2021 Cash flows from operating activities Net income $ 9,781 $ 52,191 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 10,515 13,123 Insurance proceeds from casualty loss - 117 Stock-based compensation expense 1,764 1,417 Impairment of assets 14 136 Loss on disposal of assets 64 52 Gain on sales and maturities of marketable securities (230 ) (101 ) Deferred income taxes 1,167 57 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Receivables (705 ) 1,847 Merchandise inventories (15,944 ) (31,111 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 557 (3,698 ) Accounts payable 2,068 21,402 Accrued expenses (4,253 ) (9,804 ) Accrued compensation and benefits (7,300 ) 7,207 Operating lease liabilities (4,637 ) (5,205 ) Deferred revenue (3,237 ) 76 Other liabilities (706 ) (856 ) Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (11,082 ) 46,850 Cash flows from investing activities Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities 117,189 95,224 Purchases of marketable securities (49,779 ) (126,420 ) Purchases of property and equipment (11,897 ) (10,911 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment - 17 Insurance proceeds from casualty loss - 29 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 55,513 (42,061 ) Cash flows from financing activities Share repurchases related to share repurchase program (10,902 ) - Proceeds from exercise of stock options 56 9,129 Dividends paid - (30,710 ) Net cash used in financing activities (10,846 ) (21,581 ) Change in cash and cash equivalents 33,585 (16,792 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 42,201 76,184 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 75,786 $ 59,392

Tilly's, Inc.

Store Count and Square Footage Store

Count at

Beginning of

Quarter New Stores

Opened

During Quarter Stores

Permanently

Closed

During Quarter Store Count at

End of Quarter Total Gross

Square Footage

End of Quarter

(in thousands) 2021 Q1 238 2 2 238 1,753 2021 Q2 238 6 - 244 1,788 2021 Q3 244 - 1 243 1,781 2021 Q4 243 1 3 241 1,764 2022 Q1 241 - - 241 1,764 2022 Q2 241 2 1 242 1,767 2022 Q3 242 5 - 247 1,800

