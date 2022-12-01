SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Asana, Inc. (NYSE: ASAN) (LTSE: ASAN), a leading work management platform for organizations, today reported financial results for its third quarter fiscal 2023 ended October 31, 2022.
"We reported a strong quarter with revenues up 41 percent year over year. The number of customers spending $100,000 or more grew 78 percent, year over year, and our largest deployment is now over 150,000 seats. Our success with large enterprises continues to drive growth," said Dustin Moskovitz, co-founder and chief executive officer of Asana. "While macroeconomic cross currents continue to impact the business in the near term, our leading technology and strong brand position us well in the enormous and untapped Work Management market over the long term. We will continue to actively manage the business to improve efficiencies while maintaining our leadership in product innovation."
Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Highlights
- Revenues: Revenues were $141.4 million, an increase of 41% year over year.
- Operating Loss: GAAP operating loss was $101.1 million, or 71% of revenues, compared to GAAP operating loss of $68.1 million, or 68% of revenues, in the third quarter of fiscal 2022. Non-GAAP operating loss was $52.6 million, or 37% of revenues, compared to non-GAAP operating loss of $41.3 million, or 41% of revenues, in the third quarter of fiscal 2022.
- Net Loss: GAAP net loss was $100.9 million, compared to GAAP net loss of $69.3 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2022. GAAP net loss per share was $0.49, compared to GAAP net loss per share of $0.37 in the third quarter of fiscal 2022. Non-GAAP net loss was $52.4 million, compared to non-GAAP net loss of $42.5 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2022. Non-GAAP net loss per share was $0.26, compared to non-GAAP net loss per share of $0.23 in the third quarter of fiscal 2022.
- Cash Flow: Cash flows from operating activities were negative $46.2 million, compared to negative $28.5 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2022. Free cash flow was negative $48.5 million, compared to negative $29.5 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2022.
Business Highlights
- The number of customers spending $5,000 or more on an annualized basis in Q3 grew to 18,700, an increase of 32% year over year. Revenues from these customers in Q3 grew 52% year over year.
- The number of customers spending $100,000 or more on an annualized basis in Q3 grew to 493, an increase of 78% year over year.
- Overall dollar-based net retention rate in Q3 was over 120%.
- Dollar-based net retention rate for customers with $5,000 or more in annualized spend in Q3 was over 128%.
- Dollar-based net retention rate for customers with $100,000 or more in annualized spend in Q3 was over 140%.
- Launched Enterprise-Grade Goals, a new suite of features to give enterprise leaders a holistic view of progress against strategic initiatives, and provided new enterprise-focused insights in the latest Anatomy of Work Special Report.
- Established The Work Innovation Lab, a think tank by Asana that develops human-centered, cutting-edge research to help businesses evolve today to meet the growing changes and challenges of the future of work.
- Named a Customers' Choice in the 2022 Gartner Peer Insights 'Voice of the Customer' for the 'Enterprise Agile Planning Tools' market.
- Recognized for our influential enterprise offerings in Fast Company's Brands That Matter list and for Asana Flow in Fast Company's Innovation by Design.
Financial Outlook
For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023, Asana expects:
- Revenues of $144.0 million to $146.0 million, representing year over year growth of 30% at the midpoint.
- Non-GAAP operating loss of $60.0 million to $57.0 million.
- Non-GAAP net loss per share of $0.28 to $0.27, assuming basic and diluted weighted average shares outstanding of approximately 215 million.
For fiscal year 2023, Asana expects:
- Revenues of $541.0 million to $543.0 million, representing year over year growth of 43%.
- Non-GAAP operating loss of $230.0 million to $227.0 million.
- Non-GAAP net loss per share of $1.15 to $1.14, assuming basic and diluted weighted average shares outstanding of approximately 200 million.
These statements are forward-looking and actual results may materially differ. Refer to the "Forward-Looking Statements" section below for information on the factors that could cause Asana's actual results to materially differ from these forward-looking statements.
A reconciliation of non-GAAP outlook measures to corresponding GAAP measures is not available on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort due to the uncertainty regarding, and the potential variability of, many of these costs and expenses that may be incurred in the future. Asana has provided a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures in the financial statement tables for its third quarter fiscal year 2023 non-GAAP results included in this press release.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are based on management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about our ability to execute on our current strategies, the ability of our technology and brand to withstand macroeconomic pressures, our estimates regarding the size of the addressable market for our solutions, Asana's outlook for the fourth fiscal quarter and the full fiscal year ending January 31, 2023, expected benefits of our offerings, Asana's market position, and potential market opportunities. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or Asana's future financial or operating performance. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts and in some cases can be identified by terms such as "anticipate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "believe," "continue," "could," "potential," "may," "will," "goal," or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. However, not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including factors beyond Asana's control, that may cause Asana's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties related to: Asana's ability to achieve future growth and sustain its growth rate, Asana's ability to attract and retain customers and increase sales to its customers, Asana's ability to develop and release new products and services and to scale its platform, Asana's ability to increase adoption of its platform through Asana's self-service model, Asana's ability to maintain and grow its relationships with strategic partners, the highly competitive and rapidly evolving market in which Asana participates, Asana's international expansion strategies, and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Further information on risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from forecasted results are included in Asana's filings with the SEC, including Asana's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended July 31, 2022 and subsequent filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on assumptions that Asana believes to be reasonable as of this date. Except as required by law, Asana assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons if actual results differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To supplement our consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, Asana uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to understand and evaluate its core operating performance. In this release, Asana's non-GAAP gross profit, gross margin, operating expenses, operating expenses as a percentage of revenue, operating loss, operating margin, net loss, net loss per share, free cash flow are not presented in accordance with GAAP and are not intended to be used in lieu of GAAP presentations of results of operations. These non-GAAP financial measures, which may be different from similarly titled measures used by other companies, are presented to enhance investors' overall understanding of Asana's financial performance and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to such GAAP measures can be found in the accompanying financial statements included with this press release.
Asana believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information about its financial performance, enhance the overall understanding of Asana's past performance and future prospects, facilitate period-to-period comparisons of operations, and allow for greater transparency with respect to important metrics used by Asana's management for financial and operational decision-making. Asana is presenting these non-GAAP financial metrics to assist investors in seeing its financial performance through the eyes of management, and because Asana believes that these measures provide an additional tool for investors to use in comparing its core financial performance over multiple periods with other companies in Asana's industry.
Asana believes excluding the following items from the GAAP Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations is useful to investors and others in assessing Asana's operating performance due to the following factors:
- Share-based compensation expenses. Although share-based compensation is an important aspect of the compensation of our employees and executives, management believes it is useful to exclude share-based compensation expenses to better understand the long-term performance of our core business and to facilitate comparison of our results to those of peer companies.
- Employer payroll tax associated with RSUs. The amount of employer payroll tax-related items on employee stock transactions is dependent on Asana's stock price and other factors that are beyond its control and that do not correlate to the operation of the business.
- Non-cash and non-recurring expenses. Non-cash expenses include the amortization of debt discount and non-cash interest related to the senior mandatory convertible promissory notes and non-recurring expenses include direct listing fees and costs related to restructuring. Asana believes the exclusion of the non-cash and non-recurring items provides useful supplemental information to investors and facilitates the analysis of our operating results and comparison of operating results across reporting periods.
There are a number of limitations related to the use of non-GAAP measures as compared to GAAP measures of gross profit, gross margin, operating expenses, operating expenses as a percentage of revenue, operating loss, operating margin, net loss, and net loss per share, including that the non-GAAP measures exclude stock-based compensation expense, which has been, and will continue to be for the foreseeable future, a significant recurring expense in Asana's business and an important part of its compensation strategy.
Asana also uses the non-GAAP financial measure of free cash flow, which is defined as net cash from operating activities less cash used for purchases of property and equipment and capitalized internal-use software costs, plus non-recurring expenditures such as capital expenditures from the purchases of property and equipment associated with the build-out of Asana's corporate headquarters in San Francisco. Asana believes free cash flow is an important liquidity measure of the cash that is available, after capital expenditures and operational expenses, for investment in its business and to make acquisitions. Asana believes that free cash flow is useful to investors as a liquidity measure because it measures Asana's ability to generate or use cash. There are a number of limitations related to the use of free cash flow as compared to net cash from operating activities, including that free cash flow includes capital expenditures, the benefits of which are realized in periods subsequent to those when expenditures are made.
Definitions of Business Metrics
Customers spending over $5,000, $50,000, and $100,000 on an annualized basis
We define customers spending over $5,000, $50,000, and $100,000 as those organizations on a paid subscription plan that had $5,000 or more or $50,000 or more or $100,000 or more in annualized GAAP revenues in a given quarter, respectively, inclusive of discounts.
Dollar-based net retention rate
Asana's reported dollar-based net retention rate equals the simple arithmetic average of its quarterly dollar-based net retention rate for the four quarters ending with the most recent fiscal quarter. Asana calculates its dollar-based net retention rate by comparing its revenues from the same set of customers in a given quarter, relative to the comparable prior-year period. To calculate Asana's dollar-based net retention rate for a given quarter, Asana starts with the revenues in that quarter from customers that generated revenues in the same quarter of the prior year. Asana then divides that amount by the revenues attributable to that same group of customers in the prior-year quarter. Current period revenues include any upsells and are net of contraction or attrition over the trailing 12 months, but exclude revenues from new customers in the current period. Asana expects its dollar-based net retention rate to fluctuate in future periods due to a number of factors, including the expected growth of its revenue base, the level of penetration within its customer base, and its ability to retain its customers.
About Asana
Asana helps organizations orchestrate their work, from small projects to strategic initiatives. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA, Asana has more than 135,000 paying customers and millions of free organizations in over 200 countries and territories. Global customers such as Amazon, Affirm, Japan Airlines, and Sky rely on Asana to manage everything from company objectives to digital transformation to product launches and marketing campaigns. For more information, visit www.asana.com.
ASANA, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended October 31,
Nine Months Ended October 31,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Revenues
$
141,439
$
100,337
$
396,981
$
266,488
Cost of revenues(1)
15,160
9,581
41,354
27,364
Gross profit
126,279
90,756
355,627
239,124
Operating expenses:
Research and development(1)
75,509
53,788
215,947
142,209
Sales and marketing(1)
113,713
73,295
320,228
194,009
General and administrative(1)
38,165
31,761
128,064
81,027
Total operating expenses
227,387
158,844
664,239
417,245
Loss from operations
(101,108
)
(68,088
)
(308,612
)
(178,121
)
Interest income and other income (expense), net
1,291
(446
)
(219
)
(766
)
Interest expense
(457
)
(353
)
(1,125
)
(18,078
)
Loss before provision for income taxes
(100,274
)
(68,887
)
(309,956
)
(196,965
)
Provision for income taxes
631
393
2,786
1,328
Net loss
$
(100,905
)
$
(69,280
)
$
(312,742
)
$
(198,293
)
Net loss per share:
Basic and diluted
$
(0.49
)
$
(0.37
)
$
(1.60
)
$
(1.15
)
Weighted-average shares used in calculating net loss per share:
Basic and diluted
204,657
185,022
195,261
172,684
_______________
(1) Amounts include stock-based compensation expense as follows:
Three Months Ended October 31,
Nine Months Ended October 31,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Cost of revenues
$
461
$
192
$
1,200
$
462
Research and development
25,030
14,351
70,606
34,741
Sales and marketing
15,018
7,138
43,028
16,641
General and administrative
7,482
4,172
21,000
10,421
Total stock-based compensation expense
$
47,991
$
25,853
$
135,834
$
62,265
ASANA, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands)
(unaudited)
October 31, 2022
January 31, 2022
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
509,091
$
240,403
Marketable securities
36,322
71,628
Accounts receivable, net
59,345
59,085
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
50,955
40,278
Total current assets
655,713
411,394
Property and equipment, net
94,632
99,632
Restricted cash, noncurrent
1,499
-
Operating lease right-of-use assets
179,639
174,083
Investments, noncurrent
-
2,760
Other assets
21,525
19,166
Total assets
$
953,008
$
707,035
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Current liabilities
Accounts payable
$
8,119
$
11,557
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
75,432
60,915
Deferred revenue, current
212,194
170,143
Operating lease liabilities, current
14,627
12,573
Total current liabilities
310,372
255,188
Term loan, net
30,458
34,612
Deferred revenue, noncurrent
2,644
4,082
Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent
212,935
208,422
Other liabilities
1,630
891
Total liabilities
558,039
503,195
Stockholders' equity
Common stock
2
2
Additional paid-in capital
1,540,200
1,034,252
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(2,703
)
(626
)
Accumulated deficit
(1,142,530
)
(829,788
)
Total stockholders' equity
394,969
203,840
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
953,008
$
707,035
ASANA, INC.
SUMMARY OF CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended October 31,
Nine Months Ended October 31,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Cash flows from operating activities
Net loss
$
(100,905
)
$
(69,280
)
$
(312,742
)
$
(198,293
)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
Allowance for expected credit losses
(315
)
472
1,045
1,238
Depreciation and amortization
3,204
3,129
9,507
5,501
Amortization of deferred contract acquisition costs
3,937
2,317
10,509
5,939
Stock-based compensation expense
47,991
25,848
135,834
62,260
Net amortization (accretion) of premium (discount) on marketable securities
(7
)
115
50
701
Non-cash lease expense
4,058
4,462
11,426
13,242
Amortization of discount on convertible notes and term loan issuance costs
5
4
13
10,640
Non-cash interest expense
-
-
-
6,670
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
(6,580
)
(12,979
)
(1,377
)
(13,979
)
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
5,547
(3,417
)
(22,155
)
(8,988
)
Other assets
(1,178
)
(2,843
)
(3,201
)
(6,316
)
Accounts payable
(1,864
)
7,371
(3,333
)
9,063
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
(1,258
)
(2,779
)
15,225
10,571
Deferred revenue
4,665
15,157
40,614
48,827
Operating lease liabilities
(3,478
)
3,923
(10,374
)
8,464
Net cash used in operating activities
(46,178
)
(28,500
)
(128,959
)
(44,460
)
Cash flows from investing activities
Purchases of marketable securities
2
(13,453
)
(72,216
)
(61,923
)
Sales of marketable securities
-
2
-
373
Maturities of marketable securities
54,314
43,549
110,204
124,588
Purchases of property and equipment
(1,457
)
(10,746
)
(3,140
)
(40,303
)
Capitalized internal-use software costs
(882
)
(191
)
(952
)
(487
)
Net cash provided by investing activities
51,977
19,161
33,896
22,248
Cash flows from financing activities
Proceeds from term loan, net of issuance costs
-
-
-
9,000
Repayment of term loan
(1,000
)
(500
)
(2,667
)
(1,167
)
Proceeds from private placement-related party, net of offering costs
347,384
-
347,384
-
Repurchases of common stock
-
-
(2
)
(36
)
Proceeds from exercise of stock options
980
3,859
4,627
12,827
Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan
7,959
7,223
17,115
13,350
Net cash provided by financing activities
355,323
10,582
366,457
33,974
Effect of foreign exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
(489
)
260
(1,207
)
178
Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
360,633
1,503
270,187
11,940
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
Beginning of period
149,957
270,315
240,403
259,878
End of period
$
510,590
$
271,818
$
510,590
$
271,818
ASANA, INC.
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Data
(In thousands, except percentages)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended October 31,
Nine Months Ended October 31,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Reconciliation of gross profit and gross margin
GAAP gross profit
$
126,279
$
90,756
$
355,627
$
239,124
Plus: stock-based compensation and related employer payroll tax associated with RSUs
470
205
1,226
493
Non-GAAP gross profit
$
126,749
$
90,961
$
356,853
$
239,617
GAAP gross margin
89.3
%
90.5
%
89.6
%
89.7
%
Non-GAAP adjustments
0.3
%
0.2
%
0.3
%
0.2
%
Non-GAAP gross margin
89.6
%
90.7
%
89.9
%
89.9
%
Reconciliation of operating expenses
GAAP research and development
$
75,509
$
53,788
$
215,947
$
142,209
Less: stock-based compensation and related employer payroll tax associated with RSUs
(25,293
)
(14,671
)
(72,216
)
(36,004
)
Non-GAAP research and development
$
50,216
$
39,117
$
143,731
$
106,205
GAAP research and development as percentage of revenue
53.4
%
53.6
%
54.4
%
53.4
%
Non-GAAP research and development as percentage of revenue
35.5
%
39.0
%
36.2
%
39.9
%
GAAP sales and marketing
$
113,713
$
73,295
$
320,228
$
194,009
Less: stock-based compensation and related employer payroll tax associated with RSUs
(15,185
)
(7,518
)
(43,744
)
(17,452
)
Non-GAAP sales and marketing
$
98,528
$
65,777
$
276,484
$
176,557
GAAP sales and marketing as percentage of revenue
80.4
%
73.0
%
80.7
%
72.8
%
Non-GAAP sales and marketing as percentage of revenue
69.7
%
65.6
%
69.6
%
66.3
%
GAAP general and administrative
$
38,165
$
31,761
$
128,064
$
81,027
Less: stock-based compensation and related employer payroll tax associated with RSUs
(7,587
)
(4,416
)
(21,510
)
(11,009
)
Non-GAAP general and administrative
$
30,578
$
27,345
$
106,554
$
70,018
GAAP general and administrative as percentage of revenue
27.0
%
31.7
%
32.3
%
30.4
%
Non-GAAP general and administrative as percentage of revenue
21.6
%
27.3
%
26.8
%
26.3
%
Reconciliation of operating loss and operating margin
GAAP loss from operations
$
(101,108
)
$
(68,088
)
$
(308,612
)
$
(178,121
)
Plus: stock-based compensation and related employer payroll tax associated with RSUs
48,535
26,810
138,696
64,958
Non-GAAP loss from operations
$
(52,573
)
$
(41,278
)
$
(169,916
)
$
(113,163
)
GAAP operating margin
(71.5
)%
(67.9
)%
(77.7
)%
(66.8
)%
Non-GAAP adjustments
34.3
%
26.8
%
34.9
%
24.4
%
Non-GAAP operating margin
(37.2
)%
(41.1
)%
(42.8
)%
(42.4
)%
ASANA, INC.
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Data
(In thousands, except percentages and per share data)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended October 31,
Nine Months Ended October 31,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Reconciliation of net loss
GAAP net loss
$
(100,905
)
$
(69,280
)
$
(312,742
)
$
(198,293
)
Plus: stock-based compensation and related employer payroll tax associated with RSUs
48,535
26,810
138,696
64,958
Plus: amortization of debt discount
-
-
-
10,628
Plus: non-cash interest
-
-
-
6,670
Non-GAAP net loss
$
(52,370
)
$
(42,470
)
$
(174,046
)
$
(116,037
)
Reconciliation of net loss per share
GAAP net loss per share, basic
$
(0.49
)
$
(0.37
)
$
(1.60
)
$
(1.15
)
Non-GAAP adjustments to net loss
0.23
0.14
0.71
0.48
Non-GAAP net loss per share, basic
$
(0.26
)
$
(0.23
)
$
(0.89
)
$
(0.67
)
Weighted-average shares used in GAAP and non-GAAP per share calculation, basic and diluted
204,657
185,022
195,261
172,684
Three Months Ended October 31,
Nine Months Ended October 31,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Computation of free cash flow
Net cash provided by investing activities
$
51,977
$
19,161
$
33,896
$
22,248
Net cash provided by financing activities
$
355,323
$
10,582
$
366,457
$
33,974
Net cash used in operating activities
$
(46,178
)
$
(28,500
)
$
(128,959
)
$
(44,460
)
Less: purchases of property and equipment
(1,457
)
(10,746
)
(3,140
)
(40,303
)
Less: capitalized internal-use software costs
(882
)
(191
)
(952
)
(487
)
Plus: purchases of property and equipment from build-out of corporate headquarters
-
9,939
2
38,551
Plus: direct listing expenses
-
-
-
270
Free cash flow
$
(48,517
)
$
(29,498
)
$
(133,049
)
$
(46,429
)
