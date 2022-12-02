DJ Amundi MSCI World Climate Paris Aligned PAB UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI World Climate Paris Aligned PAB UCITS ETF DR (C) (PABW LN) Amundi MSCI World Climate Paris Aligned PAB UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 02-Dec-2022

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi MSCI World Climate Paris Aligned PAB UCITS ETF DR (C)

DEALING DATE: 01-Dec-2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 57.5453

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 3959715

CODE: PABW LN

ISIN: LU2182388400

