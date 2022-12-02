Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Investeringsforeningen BankInvest - merger of sub-funds

The merger below will take effect on Nasdaq Copenhagen. The last day of trading UCITS-shares in the discontinuing sub-fund is 9 December 2022. Discontinuing sub-fund ISIN: DK0060571289 ------------------------------------------------------- Name: BankInvest USA Small Cap Aktier A ------------------------------------------------------- Last day of trading: 9 December 2022 ------------------------------------------------------- Short name: BAIUSCA ------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 104062 ------------------------------------------------------- Continuing sub-fund ISIN: DK0060571362 ------------------------------------------------------------- Name: BankInvest Europa Small Cap Aktier A ------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: BAIESCA ------------------------------------------------------------- Unchanged orderbook ID: 104061 ------------------------------------------------------------- For further information please contact: Surveillance, tel. (+45) 33 93 33 66