Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 02.12.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Alert: Noch vor Börsenschluss kaufen? Gamechanger am Wochenende?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
02.12.2022 | 09:53
68 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Investeringsforeningen BankInvest - merger of sub-funds

The merger below will take effect on Nasdaq Copenhagen. The last day of trading
UCITS-shares in the discontinuing sub-fund is 9 December 2022. 



Discontinuing sub-fund

ISIN:         DK0060571289           
-------------------------------------------------------
Name:         BankInvest USA Small Cap Aktier A
-------------------------------------------------------
Last day of trading: 9 December 2022         
-------------------------------------------------------
Short name:      BAIUSCA             
-------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:     104062              
-------------------------------------------------------



Continuing sub-fund

ISIN:          DK0060571362            
-------------------------------------------------------------
Name:          BankInvest Europa Small Cap Aktier A
-------------------------------------------------------------
Short name:       BAIESCA               
-------------------------------------------------------------
Unchanged orderbook ID: 104061               
-------------------------------------------------------------



For further information please contact: Surveillance, tel. (+45) 33 93 33 66
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.