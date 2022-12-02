Anzeige
02.12.2022 | 11:53
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Rederiaktiebolaget Gotland, on Nasdaq First North Growth Market 627/22

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Rederiaktiebolaget Gotland, company
registration number 556000-8020, fulfills Nasdaq First North Growth Market's
listing requirements. 

Provided that Rederiaktiebolaget Gotland, applies for admission to trading of
its A- and B-shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden, first day of
trading is expected to be December 7, 2022. 

As per today's date the company has a total of 2,500,000 shares (of which
1,811,693 A-shares and 688,307 B-shares). 



A- and B-shares

Short name:          GOTL A          GOTL B         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Number of shares to be     1,811,693        688,307         
 listed:                                    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN code:           SE0000105371       SE0000105397      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Round Lot:           1            1            
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Order book ID:         277283          277284         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Company Registration Number:  556000-8020       556000-8020       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:        First North STO/8    First North STO/8    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size table:        MiFID II tick size    MiFID II tick size table
                table                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MIC code:           SSME           SSME          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Trading currency:       SEK           SEK           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Classification

Code Name             
-----------------------------------
50  Industrials         
-----------------------------------
5020 Industrial Goods and Services
-----------------------------------


This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA
Sweden AB. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden AB on +46852800399.
