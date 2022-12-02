Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Rederiaktiebolaget Gotland, on Nasdaq First North Growth Market 627/22

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Rederiaktiebolaget Gotland, company registration number 556000-8020, fulfills Nasdaq First North Growth Market's listing requirements. Provided that Rederiaktiebolaget Gotland, applies for admission to trading of its A- and B-shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden, first day of trading is expected to be December 7, 2022. As per today's date the company has a total of 2,500,000 shares (of which 1,811,693 A-shares and 688,307 B-shares). A- and B-shares Short name: GOTL A GOTL B -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Number of shares to be 1,811,693 688,307 listed: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0000105371 SE0000105397 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 277283 277284 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 556000-8020 556000-8020 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 First North STO/8 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size MiFID II tick size table table -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME SSME -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK SEK -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name ----------------------------------- 50 Industrials ----------------------------------- 5020 Industrial Goods and Services ----------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA Sweden AB. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden AB on +46852800399.