Ferguson PLC Announces Holding(s) in Company

WOKINGHAM, UK / ACCESSWIRE / December 2, 2022 / TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

JE00BJVNSS43

Issuer Name

FERGUSON PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

Non-UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights; An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

BlackRock, Inc.

City of registered office (if applicable)

Wilmington

Country of registered office (if applicable)

USA

4. Details of the shareholder

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

30-Nov-2022

6. Date on which Issuer notified

01-Dec-2022

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached Below 5% Below 5% Below 5% Below 5% Position of previous notification (if applicable) 7.380000 0.200000 7.580000



8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) JE00BJVNSS43

Below 5%

Below 5% Sub Total 8.A Below 5% Below 5%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights Securities Lending



Below 5% Below 5% Sub Total 8.B1

Below 5% Below 5%

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights CFD



Cash Below 5% Below 5% Sub Total 8.B2

Below 5% Below 5%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1) BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.





BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1) BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.





BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1) BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.





BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1) BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.





BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1) BlackRock (Singapore) Holdco Pte. Ltd.





BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1) BlackRock HK Holdco Limited





BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1) BlackRock Lux Finco S.a.r.l.





BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1) BlackRock Japan Holdings GK





BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1) BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.





BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 2) Trident Merger, LLC





BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 2) BlackRock Investment Management, LLC





BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 3) BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.





BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 3) BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.





BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 3) BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.





BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 3) BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.





BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 3) BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC





BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 3) BlackRock Cayman 1 LP





BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 3) BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited





BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 3) BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited





BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 3) BlackRock Group Limited





BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 3) BlackRock Finance Europe Limited





BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 3) BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited





BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 4) BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.





BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 4) BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.





BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 4) BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.





BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 4) BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.





BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 4) BlackRock Australia Holdco Pty. Ltd.





BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 4) BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited





BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 5) BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.





BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 5) BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.





BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 5) BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC





BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 5) BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC





BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 5) BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc.





BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 5) BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association





BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 6) BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.





BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 6) BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.





BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 6) BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC





BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 6) BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC





BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 6) BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc.





BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 6) BlackRock Fund Advisors





BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 7) BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.





BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 7) BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.





BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 8) BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.





BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 8) BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.





BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 8) BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.





BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 8) BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.





BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 8) BlackRock (Singapore) Holdco Pte. Ltd.





BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 8) BlackRock HK Holdco Limited





BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 8) BlackRock Asset Management North Asia Limited





BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 9) BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.





BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 9) BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.





BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 9) BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.





BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 9) BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.





BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 9) BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC





BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 9) BlackRock Cayman 1 LP





BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 9) BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited





BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 9) BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited





BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 9) BlackRock Group Limited





BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 9) BlackRock Finance Europe Limited





BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 9) BlackRock (Netherlands) B.V.





BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 9) BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland AG





BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 10) BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.





BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 10) BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.





BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 10) BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.





BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 10) BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.





BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 10) BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC





BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 10) BlackRock Canada Holdings LP





BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 10) BlackRock Canada Holdings ULC





BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 10) BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited





BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 11) BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.





BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 11) BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.





BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 11) BlackRock Capital Holdings, Inc.





BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 11) BlackRock Advisors, LLC





BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 12) BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.





BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 12) BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.





BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 12) BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.





BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 12) BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.





BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 12) BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC





BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 12) BlackRock Cayman 1 LP





BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 12) BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited





BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 12) BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited





BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 12) BlackRock Group Limited





BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 12) BlackRock Finance Europe Limited





BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 12) BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited





BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 13) BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.





BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 13) BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.





BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 13) BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.





BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 13) BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.





BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 13) BlackRock (Singapore) Holdco Pte. Ltd.





BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 13) BlackRock (Singapore) Limited





BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 14) BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.





BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 14) BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.





BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 14) BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.





BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 14) BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.





BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 14) BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC





BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 14) BlackRock Cayman 1 LP





BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 14) BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited





BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 14) BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited





BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 14) BlackRock Group Limited





BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 14) BlackRock Luxembourg Holdco S.a r.l.





BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 14) BlackRock Investment Management Ireland Holdings Limited





BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 14) BlackRock Asset Management Ireland Limited





BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 15) Trident Merger, LLC





BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 15) BlackRock Investment Management, LLC





BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 15) Amethyst Intermediate, LLC





BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 15) Aperio Holdings, LLC





BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 15) Aperio Group, LLC







10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

BlackRock Regulatory Threshold Reporting Team



Jana Blumenstein



020 7743 3650

12. Date of Completion

01st December 2022

13. Place Of Completion

12 Throgmorton Avenue, London, EC2N 2DL, U.K.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Ferguson PLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/729821/Ferguson-PLC-Announces-Holdings-in-Company