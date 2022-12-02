Anzeige
Freitag, 02.12.2022
Alert: Noch vor Börsenschluss kaufen? Gamechanger am Wochenende?
ACCESSWIRE
02.12.2022 | 12:08
83 Leser
Ferguson PLC Announces Holding(s) in Company

WOKINGHAM, UK / ACCESSWIRE / December 2, 2022 / TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

JE00BJVNSS43

Issuer Name

FERGUSON PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

Non-UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights; An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

BlackRock, Inc.

City of registered office (if applicable)

Wilmington

Country of registered office (if applicable)

USA

4. Details of the shareholder

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

30-Nov-2022

6. Date on which Issuer notified

01-Dec-2022

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights held in issuer

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

Below 5%

Below 5%

Below 5%

Below 5%

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

7.380000

0.200000

7.580000


8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)

Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

JE00BJVNSS43


Below 5%


Below 5%

Sub Total 8.A

Below 5%

Below 5%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted

% of voting rights

Securities Lending



Below 5%

Below 5%

Sub Total 8.B1


Below 5%

Below 5%

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Physical or cash settlement

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

CFD



Cash

Below 5%

Below 5%

Sub Total 8.B2


Below 5%

Below 5%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person

Name of controlled undertaking

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1)

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.




BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1)

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.




BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1)

BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.




BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1)

BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.




BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1)

BlackRock (Singapore) Holdco Pte. Ltd.




BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1)

BlackRock HK Holdco Limited




BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1)

BlackRock Lux Finco S.a.r.l.




BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1)

BlackRock Japan Holdings GK




BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1)

BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.




BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 2)

Trident Merger, LLC




BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 2)

BlackRock Investment Management, LLC




BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 3)

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.




BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 3)

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.




BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 3)

BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.




BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 3)

BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.




BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 3)

BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC




BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 3)

BlackRock Cayman 1 LP




BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 3)

BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited




BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 3)

BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited




BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 3)

BlackRock Group Limited




BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 3)

BlackRock Finance Europe Limited




BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 3)

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited




BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 4)

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.




BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 4)

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.




BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 4)

BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.




BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 4)

BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.




BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 4)

BlackRock Australia Holdco Pty. Ltd.




BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 4)

BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited




BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 5)

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.




BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 5)

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.




BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 5)

BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC




BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 5)

BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC




BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 5)

BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc.




BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 5)

BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association




BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 6)

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.




BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 6)

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.




BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 6)

BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC




BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 6)

BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC




BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 6)

BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc.




BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 6)

BlackRock Fund Advisors




BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 7)

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.




BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 7)

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.




BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 8)

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.




BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 8)

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.




BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 8)

BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.




BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 8)

BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.




BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 8)

BlackRock (Singapore) Holdco Pte. Ltd.




BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 8)

BlackRock HK Holdco Limited




BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 8)

BlackRock Asset Management North Asia Limited




BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 9)

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.




BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 9)

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.




BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 9)

BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.




BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 9)

BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.




BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 9)

BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC




BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 9)

BlackRock Cayman 1 LP




BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 9)

BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited




BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 9)

BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited




BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 9)

BlackRock Group Limited




BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 9)

BlackRock Finance Europe Limited




BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 9)

BlackRock (Netherlands) B.V.




BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 9)

BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland AG




BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 10)

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.




BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 10)

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.




BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 10)

BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.




BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 10)

BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.




BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 10)

BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC




BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 10)

BlackRock Canada Holdings LP




BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 10)

BlackRock Canada Holdings ULC




BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 10)

BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited




BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 11)

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.




BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 11)

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.




BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 11)

BlackRock Capital Holdings, Inc.




BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 11)

BlackRock Advisors, LLC




BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 12)

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.




BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 12)

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.




BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 12)

BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.




BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 12)

BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.




BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 12)

BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC




BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 12)

BlackRock Cayman 1 LP




BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 12)

BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited




BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 12)

BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited




BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 12)

BlackRock Group Limited




BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 12)

BlackRock Finance Europe Limited




BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 12)

BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited




BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 13)

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.




BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 13)

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.




BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 13)

BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.




BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 13)

BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.




BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 13)

BlackRock (Singapore) Holdco Pte. Ltd.




BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 13)

BlackRock (Singapore) Limited




BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 14)

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.




BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 14)

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.




BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 14)

BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.




BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 14)

BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.




BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 14)

BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC




BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 14)

BlackRock Cayman 1 LP




BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 14)

BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited




BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 14)

BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited




BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 14)

BlackRock Group Limited




BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 14)

BlackRock Luxembourg Holdco S.a r.l.




BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 14)

BlackRock Investment Management Ireland Holdings Limited




BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 14)

BlackRock Asset Management Ireland Limited




BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 15)

Trident Merger, LLC




BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 15)

BlackRock Investment Management, LLC




BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 15)

Amethyst Intermediate, LLC




BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 15)

Aperio Holdings, LLC




BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 15)

Aperio Group, LLC




10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

BlackRock Regulatory Threshold Reporting Team

Jana Blumenstein

020 7743 3650

12. Date of Completion

01st December 2022

13. Place Of Completion

12 Throgmorton Avenue, London, EC2N 2DL, U.K.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Ferguson PLC

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/729821/Ferguson-PLC-Announces-Holdings-in-Company

© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
