DJ Amundi MSCI World UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI World UCITS ETF - USD (C) (CW8U LN) Amundi MSCI World UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 02-Dec-2022 / 12:40 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi MSCI World UCITS ETF - USD (C)

DEALING DATE: 01-Dec-2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 423.2343

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 52579

CODE: CW8U LN

ISIN: LU1681043672

----------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU1681043672 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CW8U LN Sequence No.: 205901 EQS News ID: 1504159 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1504159&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 02, 2022 06:40 ET (11:40 GMT)