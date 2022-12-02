Queensland, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 2, 2022) - Blink Plus announces its easy-to-use video production tool to help real estate agents boost their sales. Property managers can have their own cinematic property videos using their phones with the tool's guidance and the Blink Plus team's expertise.





Blink Plus

Blink Plus is an app and web platform that creates high-quality real estate videos with its experienced video production team. It allows real estate professionals to upload video clips of their handled properties, which will then be turned into a cinematic property video through Blink Plus' production. The final video will consist of the clients' videos and the company's selection of licensed lifestyle footage.

"A high-quality video is an invaluable sales tool. When it comes to selling property, listings with videos can receive up to 403% more enquiries," shares co-founder Matt Young.

Blink Plus ensures this service will help its clients secure more listings at a fraction of the cost when hiring a full video production team. Training videos on proper smartphone settings and property video shooting tips are also provided.

The company employs a credit-based system. The service becomes more affordable as users purchase more videos.

Young expounds, "Blink Plus gives the user a cinematic video at a fraction of the price when hiring a videographer. Real estate agents just need to send over the clips they film with the guidance and training of the tool then our experienced team of real estate video content creators edits the videos. We know what agents want, and we deliver."

The ongoing digitization of property marketing has grown in recent years. Blink Plus aims to address this demand with its fast and reliable service. Clients can get the final product in one business day.

About Blink Plus

Blink Plus is built off the back off the Blink Productions brand, a high-end video production service that was founded on Real Estate video marketing and has now expanded and centred around tourism, hospitality, resorts, motor groups and quality corporate content.

The DIY production service was specifically designed for real estate professionals, allowing them to create cinematic videos for their listings at an affordable price. Currently, the company has over 100 clients across Queensland and has the capacity for over 10,000 videos a month and growing.

